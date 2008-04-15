Water protest closes highway

NATIONAL

The residents of Higuera and other communities in the district of Chepo have complained for 12 years about not having access to public water.

Yesterday, they took their demands to the streets as they closed the Pan-American Highway for two hours to demand answers from the Instituto de Acueductos y Alcantarillados Nacionales (Idaan).

The closure took place between 5:30 and 7:30 a.m. Demonstrators threatened further similar protests if the government does not meet with them.

According to the demonstrators, Idaan has two water trucks that deliver to their neighborhoods, but has not made any effort to install a more permanent system.

Carlos García, one of the leaders of the protest, said that water service has been promised for years, but has never materialized.

Marcelina González said she kept her children out of school for four days recently because she did not have enough water to bathe them.

"We have to go to wash in a nearby lake," she said. "And now it is being used by livestock and some people have broken out with skin infections."

The regional director of Idaan in Panama, José Acevedo, said that the installation of a 100,000-gallon tank, which is 70 percent complete, should drastically improve the situation.