Debate resumes on changes to the public procurement law

The plenary of the National Assembly resumed this morning the second debate of the bill reforming the public procurement law that was submitted by the Executive in February.

About 40 minutes after the session started, and after pro-government deputies presented 30 proposals of modification, Assembly President Rubén De León decreed a recess at 11:40 a.m.

The discussion is locked over two issues, according to legislative sources. The first is the proposal concerning the procurement of medicines, and the other is the presented motion to prevent companies from being hired that have been convicted of various crimes.

A group of deputies is pushing the second proposal, which further provides that a contract can be cancelled before being implemented if the company receiving it would impact the "local or international image of the country, as well as possible economic damage."

Those who tabled this motion were the PRD deputies Leandro Avila, Javier Ortega, Iván Picota, Néstor Guardia and Zulay Rodríguez; Partido Popular Deputy Juan Carlos Arango and the independent deputy Ana Matilde Gómez.

Deputies have presented 215 new proposals for amendments to the bill since it began being debated yesterday. It was discussed for 11 hours yesterday.