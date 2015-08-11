Salini Impregilo pressures government for settlement

Salini Impregilo, one of the members of the consortium GUPC that is building the third set of locks for the Panama Canal expansion, is seeking a settlement of more than $2 billion for cost overruns in the project it says are the fault of the government.

This is in addition to the $2.6 billion in claims submitted by GUPC, of which $290 million has been considered valid.

Former Panama Canal Administrator Alberto Aleman Zubieta said it is clear the Italian contractor is pressuring the government to settle the claim. It is doing so by using an agreement signed between Panama and Italy in 2009 that protects the rights of investors.

But Aleman Zubieta said it is doubtful the government will settle this matter independently of the claims filed by GUPC.

"This claim should not have any merit to the state," said Aleman Zubieta, who noted there is a dispute resolution process outlined in the contract the ACP has with GUPC.

He said the contractor first has to take claims to the ACP, which can accept or reject them. The matter can be appealed to a board of conflict resolution, and then to a Court of Arbitration in Miami as a last resort.

He added that those are the procedures that have been followed until now, and "I do not see why now a company would try to resolve claims outside of that process."

Current ACP Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano agreed with this assessment, saying the contract provides mechanisms to address any differences between the contractors and the ACP.

Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán said yesterday that "the company is entitled to make claims, but the position of the state is that it must petition the ACP."

Sources within the construction industry said the letter seems to be an “act of desperation” by the company, noting that such measures would not be taken if the company thought it would be successful in having its claims accepted under the agreed upon dispute resolution process.