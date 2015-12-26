Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Accident reported on Tumba Muerto

Redacción de La Prensa

A truck carrying kerosene crashed this morning close to the bridge over Tumba Muerto that leads to Cerro Patacon.The truck was carrying 10,000 gallons of kerosene.The Panama Fire Department ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Sisters killed in Tocumen accident

Angel López Guía

Two sisters died last night when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a garbage truck in Tocumen.There were also two other vehicles involved in the accident, and a total of six people ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Aguadulce deputy mayor injured in traffic accident

Zabdy Barria,Especial para La Prensa | EL ROBLE, Coclé

Aguadulce Deputy Mayor Benedicto Jaén was injured in a car accident at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the Pan-American Highway.Jaén, who is also the provincial director of Pandeportes was taken to the Dr. ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
One dead in Corredor Sur accident

Redacción de La Prensa

One person was killed in an accident Tuesday on the Corredor Sur in Tocumen.15Sept/Pedimos a los conductores ceder la vía a vehículos de emerg. en el área del Corredor Sur, Tramo Marino hacia ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Accident reported on Corredor Sur

Redacción de La Prensa

Two people were injured this morning in a collision on the Corredor Sur.The accident took place in the highway's tunnel in the westbound lane.The accident caused long delays in the area. The ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Two killed in accident on Vía Centenario

Cinthia Almanza

Two people were killed Saturday afternoon when a pick-up truck collided with a utility pole on the Vía Centenario near Rod Carew Stadium.Panama Fire Department officials said the two people who ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Collision reported in Burunga

Andrea Gallo |

A 10-vehicle collision Friday afternoon ledt seven people injured in Burunga, Arraiján.The accident happened at the exit to the Centenario Road during rush hour.The injured were rushed to areas ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Accident in La Chorrera leaves 15 injured

Cinthia Almanza

An accident in La Chorrera this morning involving a coaster bus left 15 people injured, firefighters said.The accident took place in Costa Verde.Firefighters said the driver lost control of the ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Eight injured in Herrera accident

Angel López Guía

Firefighters today responded to an accident near the Escota river in Santa Maria, Herrera.Eight people were injured in the accident, which was between a bus and a pickup truck. Firefighters from ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Ten injured in Herrera accident

Vielka Corro Ríos,Especial para La Prensa | PESÉ, Herrera

A collission between two buses resulted in 10 injures Thursday night in Herrera.  Herrera Fire official Eladio Cortés said the accident happened on Vía Pesé, near the El Barrero School. A bus ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Pedestrian killed in La Chorrera accident

Eric Ariel Montenegro

A pedestrian was killed this morning when he was hit by a 4x4 vehicle while walking in La Mitra, La Chorrera.The vehicle hit another pedestrian and a utility pole, knocking out electrical service ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Iguana causes Bocas accident

Pedro Rodríguez Sanjur, BOCAS DEL TORO

An iguana that got loose in a bus caused an accident that resulted in injuries to three passengers, including one that is serious.The incident occurred yesterday morning. The bus was on the ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Accident leaves one person dead

Redacción de La Prensa

One person was killed and several injured in an accident this morning on the Bridge of the Americas.Police said that the accident involved a bus and a sedan.The accident closed the bridge at the ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Three injured in Bocas del Toro accident

Pedro Rodríguez Sanjur

Three people were injured when a car went off the road and into a ravine in Bocas del Toro this morning.The incident took place at 4:30 a.m. on Changuinola-Admiral Road in Vista Hermosa.The ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Tocumen accident leaves 15 people injured

Redacción de La Prensa

At least 15 people were injured Thursday morning after two buses were involved in an accident in Tocumen.Preliminary reports indicate that one of the drivers had problems with the brakes of the ...

