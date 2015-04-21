Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
AGRICULTURE
Law proposed to restrict food imports
A bill to make changes to the functions of the Food Safety Authority (Aupsa) to help local farmers has been introduced to the National Assembly.The law seeks, among other things, to prevent the ...
GOVERNMENT
Law outlining pension increase arrives at Assembly
Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia presented to the National Assembly today the draft law that defines the sources of funding to increase pensions for retirees.The law was ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Assembly expected to address more complaints filed against judges
After the five-year sentence handed down to Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Moncada Luna, political observers now expect the National Assembly's Credentials Committee to process some of the 20 ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
Moncada Luna slated to appear before tribunal
Suspended Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Moncada Luna will appear before a National Assembly tribunal today after unsuccessfully trying to delay the appearance on medical grounds.Moncada Luna was ...
Presidential Address
Varela promises to punish those guilty of corruption
President Juan Carlos Varela today promised to fight impunity and combat corruption, with the support of Federico Humbert and Kenia Purcell, who today took office as comptroller and attorney ...
