AGRICULTURE /
Law proposed to restrict food imports

Angel López Guía

A bill to make changes to the functions of the Food Safety Authority (Aupsa) to help local farmers has been introduced to the National Assembly.The law seeks, among other things, to prevent the ...

GOVERNMENT /
Law outlining pension increase arrives at Assembly

Redacción de La Prensa

Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia presented to the National Assembly today the draft law that defines the sources of funding to increase pensions for retirees.The law was ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Assembly expected to address more complaints filed against judges

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

After the five-year sentence handed down to Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Moncada Luna, political observers now expect the National Assembly's Credentials Committee to process some of the 20 ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Moncada Luna slated to appear before tribunal

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Suspended Supreme Court Justice Alejandro Moncada Luna will appear before a National Assembly tribunal today after unsuccessfully trying to delay the appearance on medical grounds.Moncada Luna was ...

Presidential Address /
Varela promises to punish those guilty of corruption

Redacción de La Prensa |

President Juan Carlos Varela today promised to fight impunity and combat corruption, with the support of Federico Humbert and Kenia Purcell, who today took office as comptroller and attorney ...

Por si te lo perdiste

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

PREVENCIÓN Sin salud mental no hay salud

Sin salud mental no hay salud

Gabrielle Britton

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

Béisbol Herrera, campeón del nacional preinfantil

Los herreranos posan con el trofeo.
Especial para La Prensa/Heriberto Concepción

Rafael Calvo, Panamá

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

El cierre de la vía comenzó a las 6:00 a.m. Residentes de Llano de Piedras exigen la terminación de carretera

La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho. La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho.
La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho. Especial para La Prensa/Alcibíades Cortez

Alcibíades Cortez, MACARACAS, Los Santos

 Los moradores del corregimiento de Llano de Piedras, en el distrito de Macaracas, mantienen cerrada la vía hacia Tonosí ...

FALTA DINERO PARA COMPRAR CAJAS Gobierno le adeuda a los agroexportadores de Azuero 3 millones de dólares

La productora santeña insistió que si el pago de estos compromisos se hicieran a tiempo, los agroexportadores tuvieran un oxígeno en la actividad y pudieran crecer. La productora santeña insistió que si el pago de estos compromisos se hicieran a tiempo, los agroexportadores tuvieran un oxígeno en la actividad y pudieran crecer.
La productora santeña insistió que si el pago de estos compromisos se hicieran a tiempo, los agroexportadores tuvieran un oxígeno en la actividad y pudieran crecer. Especial para La Prensa/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos, LAS TABLAS, Los Santos

Los agroexportadores de productos no tradicionales  de la región de Azuero reclaman al Gobierno el pago  de incentivos ...

Hay 23 heridos Al menos 40 muertos tras estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Un periodista de AP que llegó al lugar poco después del siniestro vio el avión de US-Bangla Airlines, un Bombardier Dash 8, partido en varios pedazos. Un periodista de AP que llegó al lugar poco después del siniestro vio el avión de US-Bangla Airlines, un Bombardier Dash 8, partido en varios pedazos.
Un periodista de AP que llegó al lugar poco después del siniestro vio el avión de US-Bangla Airlines, un Bombardier Dash 8, partido en varios pedazos. AP

AP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Al menos 40 personas murieron este lunes 12 de marzo cuando un avión de pasajeros procedente de Bangladés se estrelló y se ...