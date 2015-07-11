Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
EDUCATION
/
Comptroller reports problems with audit
Despite assurances to the contrary, Comptroller Frederico Humbert has reported that officials with the University of Panama Foundation have refused to cooperate with auditors of the agency.UP ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Audit reveals irregularities in purchase of spy equipment
An audit of the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous administration by the Social Investment Fund, which later became the National Assistance program (PAN), has found a lack of ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Humbert orders audit of IMA
Comptroller Frederico Humbert Thursday ordered a complete audit of all agreements made by the past and current management of the Institute of Agricultural Marketing (IMA).A statement from the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Ferrufino appears before comptroller
Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino went this afternoon to the Office of the Comptroller to be officially notified of the investigation into his acquisition of real estate ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Ayú Prado asks for audit of his finances
Supreme Court Chief Justice José Ayú Prado has asked the Financial Analysis Unit of the Office of the Comptroller to carry out an audit his accounts and personal property to compare them with his ...
casos de alto perfil Procuradora Porcell: 'Pedimos que nos dejen investigar'
-
-
INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA FISCALÍA SEXTA ANTICORRUPCIÓN Empresarios confiesan sus coimas a Blue Apple
