EDUCATION /
Comptroller reports problems with audit

, (Unidad de Investigación)

Despite assurances to the contrary, Comptroller Frederico Humbert has reported that officials with the University of Panama Foundation have refused to cooperate with auditors of the agency.UP ...

GOVERNMENT /
Audit reveals irregularities in purchase of spy equipment

Olmedo Rodríguez

An audit of the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous administration by the Social Investment Fund, which later became the National Assistance program (PAN), has found a lack of ...

GOVERNMENT /
Humbert orders audit of IMA

Redacción de La Prensa

Comptroller Frederico Humbert Thursday ordered a complete audit of all agreements made by the past and current management of the Institute of Agricultural Marketing (IMA).A statement from the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Ferrufino appears before comptroller

José González Pinilla

Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino went this afternoon to the Office of the Comptroller to be officially notified of the investigation into his acquisition of real estate ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Ayú Prado asks for audit of his finances

Rubén Polanco

Supreme Court Chief Justice José Ayú Prado has asked the Financial Analysis Unit of the Office of the Comptroller to carry out an audit his accounts and personal property to compare them with his ...

