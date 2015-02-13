Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

TRANPORTATION /
Three consortiums vying for Metro line 2 bid

Wilfredo Jordán

Three consortiums submitted bids yesterday for the construction of line 2 of the Metro.The bidders included the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, which built the first line.The bids will be evaluated by a ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Metro bidding process criticized

Wilfredo Jordán

Calls have been made for greater transparency in the bidding process for the contract to design and build line 2 of the Metro.The Secretariat of the Metro has refused to release the reference ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Metro bidding process under scrutiny

Wilfredo Jordán

The government has defended the bidding process being used for the second line of the metro, dismissing criticism that it will not result in a transparent process.Bids for the design and ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Bids for Line 2 of the Metro to be opened Thursday

Wilfredo Jordán

The government will open the bids for Line 2 of the Metro Thursday, the largest project planned by the government of President Juan Carlos Varela.The second stage of the Metro will extend service ...

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

PREVENCIÓN Sin salud mental no hay salud

Sin salud mental no hay salud

Gabrielle Britton

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

Béisbol Herrera, campeón del nacional preinfantil

Los herreranos posan con el trofeo.
Especial para La Prensa/Heriberto Concepción

Rafael Calvo, Panamá

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Se pidió certificación a la Anati Emberás wounaan exigen titulación de sus tierras; MiAmbiente dice que analiza el caso

La protesta de los indígenas comenzó en la madrugada de este lunes 12 de marzo. La protesta de los indígenas comenzó en la madrugada de este lunes 12 de marzo.
La protesta de los indígenas comenzó en la madrugada de este lunes 12 de marzo. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Manuel Vega Loo

Un grupo de emberás wounaan protestó enfrente de las instalaciones del Ministerio de Ambiente, en Albrook, para exigir la ...

Sociedad Sempris escucha las quejas de los indígenas

Sempris escucha las quejas de los indígenas Sempris escucha las quejas de los indígenas Vídeo
Sempris escucha las quejas de los indígenas

Luis García

El cierre de la vía comenzó a las 6:00 a.m. Residentes de Llano de Piedras exigen la terminación de carretera

La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho. La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho.
La calle fue bloqueada en el sector de Bombacho. Especial para La Prensa/Alcibíades Cortez

Alcibíades Cortez, MACARACAS, Los Santos

 Los moradores del corregimiento de Llano de Piedras, en el distrito de Macaracas, mantienen cerrada la vía hacia Tonosí ...