TRANPORTATION
/
Three consortiums vying for Metro line 2 bid
Three consortiums submitted bids yesterday for the construction of line 2 of the Metro.The bidders included the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, which built the first line.The bids will be evaluated by a ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Metro bidding process criticized
Calls have been made for greater transparency in the bidding process for the contract to design and build line 2 of the Metro.The Secretariat of the Metro has refused to release the reference ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Metro bidding process under scrutiny
The government has defended the bidding process being used for the second line of the metro, dismissing criticism that it will not result in a transparent process.Bids for the design and ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Bids for Line 2 of the Metro to be opened Thursday
The government will open the bids for Line 2 of the Metro Thursday, the largest project planned by the government of President Juan Carlos Varela.The second stage of the Metro will extend service ...
casos de alto perfil Procuradora Porcell: 'Pedimos que nos dejen investigar'
INVESTIGACIÓN DE LA FISCALÍA SEXTA ANTICORRUPCIÓN Empresarios confiesan sus coimas a Blue Apple
Se pidió certificación a la Anati Emberás wounaan exigen titulación de sus tierras; MiAmbiente dice que analiza el caso
Un grupo de emberás wounaan protestó enfrente de las instalaciones del Ministerio de Ambiente, en Albrook, para exigir la ...
El cierre de la vía comenzó a las 6:00 a.m. Residentes de Llano de Piedras exigen la terminación de carretera
Los moradores del corregimiento de Llano de Piedras, en el distrito de Macaracas, mantienen cerrada la vía hacia Tonosí ...