Bonds

FINANCE /
Bankruptcy prompts examination of bond issues

Roberto González Jiménez

The bankruptcy of R.G. Hotels has shaken the Panama financial system, especially since the company issued $30 million in bonds which may never be paid back.The most serious allegation is that the ...

FINANCIAL AFFAIRS /
Changes eyed to bond issues

Roberto González Jiménez

The Superintendency of Securities is working on a new regulation to require bonds issued on the local market a carry risk rating.This change has been in the works for more than a year, but it has ...

In English /
ACP completes bond issue

Wilfredo Jordán

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) completed a bond issue Thursday to finance the $450 million completion of the third bridge over the waterway.The construction of the bridge is 35 percent complete ...

FINANCE /
Council approves Social Security plan to invest in bonds

Redacción de La Prensa

The Cabinet Council today approved a decree which authorizes Social Security to invest in securities issued by the government on local and international markets.The decree is in accordance with ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

PREVENCIÓN Sin salud mental no hay salud

Sin salud mental no hay salud

Gabrielle Britton

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

