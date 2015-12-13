Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
Bankruptcy prompts examination of bond issues
The bankruptcy of R.G. Hotels has shaken the Panama financial system, especially since the company issued $30 million in bonds which may never be paid back.The most serious allegation is that the ...
Changes eyed to bond issues
The Superintendency of Securities is working on a new regulation to require bonds issued on the local market a carry risk rating.This change has been in the works for more than a year, but it has ...
ACP completes bond issue
The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) completed a bond issue Thursday to finance the $450 million completion of the third bridge over the waterway.The construction of the bridge is 35 percent complete ...
Council approves Social Security plan to invest in bonds
The Cabinet Council today approved a decree which authorizes Social Security to invest in securities issued by the government on local and international markets.The decree is in accordance with ...
