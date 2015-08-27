Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Bridge Of The Americas

TRANSPORTATION /
Work to continue on Bridge of the Americas for 10 months

Angel López Guía

The Ministry of Public Works announced that there will be intermittent closures of the Bridge of the Americas over the next 10 months.The ministry is recommending motorists use the Centennial ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Bridge rehabilitation causes traffic problems

Urania Cecilia Molina

The rehabilitation of the Bridge of the Americas, which started seven years ago, has caused long delays for motorists.In the last month, contractor MCM Global has resumed work, which is done at ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Bridge of the Americas work to be completed

Urania Cecilia Molina

The work on the Bridge of the Americas, which has been ongoing for several years, is nearing completion.The renovation work was supposed to be finished during the last administration, but has been ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Accident leaves one person dead

Redacción de La Prensa

One person was killed and several injured in an accident this morning on the Bridge of the Americas.Police said that the accident involved a bus and a sedan.The accident closed the bridge at the ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Two injured in Bridge of the Americas accident

Virgilio De León

Two people were injured in an accident on the Bridge of the Americas this morning.The injuries were not serious.Police said two sedans were involved. The accident closed both lanes heading to the ...

