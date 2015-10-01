Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
BUSINESS
/
Chamber of Commerce rejects free parking law
The Panama Chamber of Commerce has vowed to file a lawsuit against the law that requires some businesses to offer free parking, saying it is an "attempt to regulate private property."The law ...
SOCIAL SERVICES
/
Chamber asks government to address Social Security issues
After the completion of the seventh Summit of the Americas, the Chamber of Commerce today requested the government resume its discussion on pressing social issues that have been put on hold due to ...
ECONOMY
/
Varela meets with Chamber of Commerce
President Juan Carlos Varela held a two-hour meeting with the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce today.The business leaders presented the president with a document outlining the ...
ECONOMY
/
Expocomer results in $125 million in transactions
The 2015 Expocomer trade fair, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, ends today and preliminary results indicate that the event was successful. There are estimates that the event has generated ...
PUBLIC SERVICES
/
Chamber critical of decision to suspend work on hydro project
The Panama Chamber of Commerce has criticized the government's decision to suspend construction on the Barro Blanco hydroelectric project.The group said the decision will have a negative impact on ...
ECONOMY
/
Varela orders proposed gas tax increase returned to Cabinet
President Juan Carlos Varela ordered Minister of Health Francisco Javier Terrientes to withdraw a bill from the National Assembly that sought to increase the gas tax by five cents a liter to ...
ECONOMY
/
Increase in gas tax rejected
A government proposal to increase the gas tax 5 cents per liter to fund an increase in pensions for retirees has been widely rejected.The Independent Movement for Panama (Movin') said the tax ...
