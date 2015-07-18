Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia
EDUCATION
/
Charges filed against National Institute students
Prosecutors yesterday filed charges of terrorism and illicit association to commit a crime against three students of the National Institute and another individual for their involvement in the July ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Alejandro Garúz, Gustavo Pérez to face charges
Former Security Council members Alejandro Garúz and Gustavo Pérez will be charged with violations related to the illegal interception of phone calls and electronic communications, the Attorney ...
fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola
La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...
béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor
Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...
Queda por fuera armar a los maestros Trump sopesa elevar la edad mínima para la compra de armas
El presidente Donald Trump dijo este lunes 12 de marzo en Twitter que está “viendo casos y fallos en las cortes” antes de ...