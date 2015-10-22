Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

BUSINESS /
Transactions in Colón Free Zone hit five-year low

Angel López Guía

A report by the Comptroller General of the Republic reveals that activity at the Colón Free Zone has recorded its lowest level in the past five years.Between January and August, there was a ...

ECONOMY /
Colón Free Zone business contracts 15 percent

Luis Bellini

Business at the Colón Free Zone has dropped this year due to tax measures adopted by Colombia and Ecuador the devaluation of the currencies of Venezuela and Brazil.However, the Association of ...

SECURITY /
Free Zone businesses, council clash over subsidy

Migdalia Grinard, Colón, Colón

Security was heavy at the Colón Free Zone this morning after the threat of protest was announced by members of the Colón Municipal Council.The council is threatening to take action due to the ...

ECONOMY /
Free Zone reduces employment by 9,000

Luis Bellini

A sustained commercial downturn at the Colón Free Zone has resulted in the loss of 9,000 jobs over the past two years, from 33,000 to 24,000.In addition, it is estimated that in the past three ...

ECONOMY /
Vice president travels to Venezuela to discuss debt

Redacción de La Prensa

Vice President and Chancellor Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado traveled today to Caracas, Venezuela, to hold a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro over the more than $1 billion owed to ...

ECONOMY /
Colón Free Zone businesses seek resolution of debt issue

Redacción de La Prensa

The Colón Free Zone has gone through a difficult economic situation, particularly in the collection of debts owed to businesses there by foreign companies.Manager Surse Pierpoint appeared this ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Varela asked to pressure Venezuela over debt

Luis Bellini

The continuous depreciation of the price of a barrel of Venezuelan oil, which today is worth $43.72, half of what it was a year ago, has meant that the country has been unable to pay its debts, ...

TRADE /
Varela contemplating Venzuela trip to discuss debt

Luis Bellini

President Juan Carlos Varela is studying the possibility of traveling to Venezuela in the coming months to look for a solution to expedite debt payments that are owed to businesses in the Colón ...

