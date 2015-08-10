Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Comptroller

HEALTH /
Comptroller inspects Ciudad de la Salud

Cinthia Almanza

Comptroller Federico Humbert this morning inspected the Cuidad de la Salud project in Ancón, which has been plagued with problems. Humbert said that Spanish company FCC has started to demolish the ...

PUBLIC FINANCES /
Comptroller maintains spending controls

Aminta Bustamante

The comptroller will maintain controls on spending that have been put in place during the current administration.Yesterday, Comptroller Federico Humbert made it clear that he "has not lifted ...

POLITICS /
Comptroller ratifies decision to prohibit alternate deputies from holding other state jobs

Angel López Guía, Juan Manuel Díaz

The comptroller has ratified its decision to prohibit alternate deputies from also holding state jobs while in office.Comptroller Federico Humbert has sent a letter to National Assembly President ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Audit detects irregularities in purchase of backpacks

Manuel Vega Loo

An audit by the comptroller has found that the state lost more than $14 million in the purchase of backpacks through the National Assistance Program (PAN).The audit was delivered June 11 to the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Five former ministers being investigated in helicopter case

Redacción de La Prensa

A report by the comptroller has implicated five former ministers in irregularities connected to the rental of helicopters during the administration of Ricardo Martinelli.The report also implicates ...

GOVERNMENT /
Audit reveals irregularities in purchase of spy equipment

Olmedo Rodríguez

An audit of the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous administration by the Social Investment Fund, which later became the National Assistance program (PAN), has found a lack of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Comptroller: PAN cost state $33.2 million in cost overruns

José González Pinilla

The Comptroller General has determined the "economic damage" to the state in the purchase of dehydrated food by the National Aid Program (PAN) was $33.2 million.A report also found "countless ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former comptroller to be investigated

Former Comptroller Gioconda Torres de Bianchini is facing a second investigation of irregularities in contracts related to the National Assistance Program (PAN).This investigation, being conducted ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Comptroller: Molinar failed to verify contracts

Juan Manuel Díaz

Experts of the Office of the Comptroller have filed a report which establishes that former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar did not comply with regulations in the purchase of $45 million in food ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Ferrufino appears before comptroller

José González Pinilla

Former Minister of Social Development Guillermo Ferrufino went this afternoon to the Office of the Comptroller to be officially notified of the investigation into his acquisition of real estate ...

GOVERNMENT /
Comptroller disbands special unit

Eduardo Mendoza

Comptroller Federico Humbert said that he has disbanded the Central Financing Unit created by his predecessor, Gioconda Torres de Bianchini, specifically to approve controversial contracts issued ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Comptroller, Court of Auditors prosecutor meet

Redacción de La Prensa |

Comptroller Federico Humbert and Court of Auditors Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez held a meeting today to "coordinate their work teams" to "join forces in the fight against the scourge of ...

GOVERNMENT /
Questions raised about Assembly consultants

Ereida Prieto-Barreiro

Discussions about the expenditures on consultants in the National Assembly between 2009 and early 2014 has become a taboo subject. No one wants to say how much was spent or who received the ...

CORRUPTION INQUIRIES /
Deputy comptroller promises to recover stolen state funds

José González Pinilla

New Deputy Comptroller Nitzia Villarreal said today that one of the first tasks that the institution faces is to collaborate with the Public Ministry in the investigation being conducted into ...

SWEARING IN /
Humbert sworn in as comptroller

José González Pinilla

Federico Humbert was sworn into office today as comptroller at the opening of the first regular session of the National Assembly of the year.Nitzia Villarreal was sworn in as deputy ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Pleno Corte celebra audiencia para decidir detención de Martinelli por el caso de los indultos

El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia.
El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. LA PRENSA/Ricardo Iturriaga

Olmedo Rodríguez

El pleno de la Corte Suprema de Justicia (CSJ) celebra este lunes 12 de marzo una audiencia para revisar una solicitud de ...

fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola

El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis.
El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. AFP

AFP | Grecia

La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...

béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor

Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro.
Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Cortesía

Rafael Calvo, Panamá

Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...