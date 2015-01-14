Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Blue Apple Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Asamblea Nacional Partido Panameñista Colombia

Court Of Auditors

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Comptroller, Court of Auditors prosecutor meet

Redacción de La Prensa |

Comptroller Federico Humbert and Court of Auditors Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez held a meeting today to "coordinate their work teams" to "join forces in the fight against the scourge of ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Judge: Varela helped me get appointment

Luis Burón-Barahona

Despite his denials, it is becoming increasingly clear that President Juan Carlos Varela orchestrated the appointment of Alberto Cigarruista as a judge on the Court of Auditors.This information ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Cigarruista sworn in as Court of Auditors judge

Getzalette Reyes

Former legislator and Supreme Court justice Alberto Cigarruista was sworn into office today as a judge of the Court of Auditors.Peter Chatlani was to be sworn in as his alternate, but he withdrew ...

+ info

JUDICIAL /
Alberto Cigarruista to join Court of Auditors

Rubén Polanco

Alberto Cigarruista has been elected as a new judge of the Court of Auditors by the plenary of the nine judges of the Supreme Court.A member of the Panameñista party and a former Supreme Court ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Pleno Corte celebra audiencia para decidir detención de Martinelli por el caso de los indultos

El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia.
El abogado Sidney Sittón a su llegada a la sede de la Corte Suprema de Justicia. LA PRENSA/Ricardo Iturriaga

Olmedo Rodríguez

El pleno de la Corte Suprema de Justicia (CSJ) celebra este lunes 12 de marzo una audiencia para revisar una solicitud de ...

fútbol Orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK tras entrar al campo con una pistola

El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis.
El propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis. AFP

AFP | Grecia

La policía griega señaló este lunes que ha emitido una orden de arresto contra el propietario del PAOK Salónica Ivan Savvidis ...

béisbol Metro y Bocas, líderes invictos del torneo mayor

Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro.
Gilberto Méndez se llevó la victoria por Metro. Cortesía

Rafael Calvo, Panamá

Bocas del Toro y Panamá Metro se mantienen invictos en tres salidas en el Campeonato Nacional de Béisbol Mayor, que este lunes ...