JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Comptroller, Court of Auditors prosecutor meet
Comptroller Federico Humbert and Court of Auditors Prosecutor Guido Rodríguez held a meeting today to "coordinate their work teams" to "join forces in the fight against the scourge of ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Judge: Varela helped me get appointment
Despite his denials, it is becoming increasingly clear that President Juan Carlos Varela orchestrated the appointment of Alberto Cigarruista as a judge on the Court of Auditors.This information ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Cigarruista sworn in as Court of Auditors judge
Former legislator and Supreme Court justice Alberto Cigarruista was sworn into office today as a judge of the Court of Auditors.Peter Chatlani was to be sworn in as his alternate, but he withdrew ...
JUDICIAL
/
Alberto Cigarruista to join Court of Auditors
Alberto Cigarruista has been elected as a new judge of the Court of Auditors by the plenary of the nine judges of the Supreme Court.A member of the Panameñista party and a former Supreme Court ...
