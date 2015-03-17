Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Electoral Prosecutor

POLITICS /
Eduardo Peñaloza to resume duties

Redacción de La Prensa

Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza announced that he will return to his post today.He explained that he decided to suspend his vacation, which has lasted for four months, due to the swearing in ...

ELECTORAL AFFAIRS /
Electoral Prosecutor's staff cut in half

Eduardo Mendoza/aminta Bustamante

A total of 153 staff members of the Electoral Prosecutor's Office were fired this week.Yesterday, Electoral Prosecutor Secretary General Juan Alvarado blamed the firings on budget cuts. Its budget ...

POLITICS /
Peñaloza loses immunity

Eduardo Mendoza

The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have suspended the immunity of Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza at the request of the Attorney General.The judges have also voluntarily agreed to ...

INVESTIGATION /
TE judges lift immunity of Heriberto 'Yunito' Vega

José González Pinilla

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) has suspended the electoral immunity granted to former CD candidate Heriberto 'Yunito' Vega.Herrera Prosector Leysa Rivera Vergara had petitioned for the lifting of ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan

En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56.
En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. AP/Archivo

AP | CLEARWATER, Estados Unidos

Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...

ESCUCHA RECOMENDACIONES Subcomisión enviará informe a la Comisión de Gobierno sobre la inhabilitación perpetua de funcionarios

La subcomisión esta presidida por la diputada independiente Ana Matilde Gómez y también la conforman los diputados perredistas Quibián Panay y Leandro Ávila. La subcomisión esta presidida por la diputada independiente Ana Matilde Gómez y también la conforman los diputados perredistas Quibián Panay y Leandro Ávila.
La subcomisión esta presidida por la diputada independiente Ana Matilde Gómez y también la conforman los diputados perredistas Quibián Panay y Leandro Ávila. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Manuel Vega Loo, Andrea Gallo

Al recibirse la opinión del Colegio Nacional de Abogados sobre el proyecto de ley No. 597, que propone introducir en la ...

Rumbo a Rusia 2018 Brasil, sin Neymar, pero con varias novedades para sus amistosos

El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo. El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo.
El técnico Tite empieza a realizar ajustes para la Copa del Mundo. AP

AFP | RÍO DE JANEIRO, Brasil

El seleccionador brasileño Adenor Leandro Bachi, Tite, aprovechó la lesión de Neymar para convocar este lunes nuevos jugadores ...