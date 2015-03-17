Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Eduardo Peñaloza to resume duties
Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza announced that he will return to his post today.He explained that he decided to suspend his vacation, which has lasted for four months, due to the swearing in ...
Electoral Prosecutor's staff cut in half
A total of 153 staff members of the Electoral Prosecutor's Office were fired this week.Yesterday, Electoral Prosecutor Secretary General Juan Alvarado blamed the firings on budget cuts. Its budget ...
Peñaloza loses immunity
The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have suspended the immunity of Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza at the request of the Attorney General.The judges have also voluntarily agreed to ...
TE judges lift immunity of Heriberto 'Yunito' Vega
The Tribunal Electoral (TE) has suspended the electoral immunity granted to former CD candidate Heriberto 'Yunito' Vega.Herrera Prosector Leysa Rivera Vergara had petitioned for the lifting of ...
