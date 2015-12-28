Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
ELECTORAL AFFAIRS
/
Electoral reforms committee rejects limits on reporting
The National Commission for Electoral Reforms unanimously Monday rejected a proposal that would limit the ability of media to report on candidates immediately prior to an election.The commission ...
ELECTORAL AFFAIRS
/
Commission extends work hours
The National Commission for Electoral Reforms announced that it has approved an extended work schedule for this month.The commission added three work days to finish the discussion of the ...
ELECTORAL AFFAIRS
/
Electoral reforms moving slowly
In nine months of work, the National Commission for Electoral Reforms has discussed only 20 percent of the draft modifications to the Electoral Code which it aims to present to the National ...
POLITICS
/
Tribunal Electoral to submit proposed reforms
The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) will present a list of proposals tomorrow to the National Commission for Electoral Reforms at its first meeting.Judge Eduardo Valdés Escoffery said the ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
EMPRESAS DE PAPEL ESTAFAN A LA CAJA CSS, víctima de redes criminales Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan
Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...
ESCUCHA RECOMENDACIONES Subcomisión enviará informe a la Comisión de Gobierno sobre la inhabilitación perpetua de funcionarios
Al recibirse la opinión del Colegio Nacional de Abogados sobre el proyecto de ley No. 597, que propone introducir en la ...
Rumbo a Rusia 2018 Brasil, sin Neymar, pero con varias novedades para sus amistosos
El seleccionador brasileño Adenor Leandro Bachi, Tite, aprovechó la lesión de Neymar para convocar este lunes nuevos jugadores ...