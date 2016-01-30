Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
House damaged in Colón fire
A fire damaged a house this morning in downtown Colón.The house was at Calle 7 and Avenida Amador Guerrero.No one was injured but several families lost most of their belongings in the blaze.The ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Two houses destroyed in Colón fire
A fire today consumed two houses in Colón.The fire destroyed houses between Calle 5 and 6 and Avenida Balboa.Elias Delgado, regional director of the Ministry of Housing, said the number of people ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire destroys 150 houses in Comarca Guna de Madungandí
A fire Wednesday destroyed 150 houses in Laguna de Aguas Claras, in the Comarca Guna de Madungandí.The fire began at 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.It was apparently started by a gas tank ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire reported in Aguadulce
A major fire was reported Sunday in Aguadulce.It started at about 5:30 p.m. in the Mas Moda clothing store and expanded to several other stores. It was still not controlled later Sunday ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire department looks for funding
The Panama Fire Department needs an estimated $200 million to improve its facilities, equipment and training programs.Juan Antonio Ducruet, the representative of the Panamanian Association of ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire leaves 100 people unemployed
Economic losses in the structural fire that affected several buildings in Aguadulce, Coclé, this morning are still are unknown, but it is expected to be in the millions.The fire began shortly ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire destroys businesses in Aguadulce
A major fire destroyed several commercial establishments in the central area of Aguadulce Sunday morning.According to some accounts, the incident began at about 4 a.m. at a wholesale business, one ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire reported in Marbella
Fire brigades from Carrasquilla and Calidonia were called to a fire at a computer store in Marbella Saturday.Fire Chief Angel Delgado said that the interior of the store and its contents were a ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Garbage fire closes school
The Ministry of Education announced today the temporary closure of the Playa Chiquita Basic Education Center in La Chorrera due to smoke from a fire in a nearby landfill.Regional Education ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Landfill fire reported in Chitré
A fire has been reported at the Chitré municipal landfill.Mayor Olmedo Alonso said that the cause of the fire, which was reported yesterday, is unknown. He said the fire department does not have ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Truck fire reported on Corredor Norte
A truck caught fire early today on the Corredor Norte.There were no reports of injuries.Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle overturned and was subsequently consumed by flames. It ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire destroys ANCON offices
A fire consumed the offices of the National Association for the Conservation of Nature (ANCON), located in Ancón, Monday evening.Fire official Gabriel Isaza said the building, made of wood and ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Fire destroys home of Chitré businessman
A fire destroyed the Miramar residence of Chitré businessman Max Márquez today.The fire was reported at 9:50 a.m. The 90-year-old businessman and his wife were able to get out of the building ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Realizan cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país
La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...
Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo
Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan
Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...