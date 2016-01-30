Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Fire

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

PUBLIC SAFETY /
House damaged in Colón fire

Migdalia Grinard,Especial para La Prensa |

A fire damaged a house this morning in downtown Colón.The house was at Calle 7 and Avenida Amador Guerrero.No one was injured but several families lost most of their belongings in the blaze.The ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Two houses destroyed in Colón fire

Amada Racero, COLÓN, Colón

A fire today consumed two houses in Colón.The fire destroyed houses between Calle 5 and 6 and Avenida Balboa.Elias Delgado, regional director of the Ministry of Housing, said the number of people ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire destroys 150 houses in Comarca Guna de Madungandí

Luis Rodríguez / Manuel Vega Loo, AGUAS CLARAS, comarca de Madungandí

A fire Wednesday destroyed 150 houses in Laguna de Aguas Claras, in the Comarca Guna de Madungandí.The fire began at 3 p.m. No injuries were reported.It was apparently started by a gas tank ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire reported in Aguadulce

Cinthia Almanza, Zabdy Barria

A major fire was reported Sunday in Aguadulce.It started at about 5:30 p.m. in the Mas Moda clothing store and expanded to several other stores. It was still not controlled later Sunday ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire department looks for funding

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Panama Fire Department needs an estimated $200 million to improve its facilities, equipment and training programs.Juan Antonio Ducruet, the representative of the Panamanian Association of ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire leaves 100 people unemployed

Zabdy Barria, AGUADULCE, Coclé

Economic losses in the structural fire that affected several buildings in Aguadulce, Coclé, this morning are still are unknown, but it is expected to be in the millions.The fire began shortly ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire destroys businesses in Aguadulce

Zabdy Barria, AGUADULCE, Coclé

A major fire destroyed several commercial establishments in the central area of Aguadulce Sunday morning.According to some accounts, the incident began at about 4 a.m. at a wholesale business, one ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire reported in Marbella

Virgilio De León

Fire brigades from Carrasquilla and Calidonia were called to a fire at a computer store in Marbella Saturday.Fire Chief Angel Delgado said that the interior of the store and its contents were a ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Garbage fire closes school

Eric Ariel Montenegro, LA CHORRERA

The Ministry of Education announced today the temporary closure of the Playa Chiquita Basic Education Center in La Chorrera due to smoke from a fire in a nearby landfill.Regional Education ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Landfill fire reported in Chitré

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

A fire has been reported at the Chitré municipal landfill.Mayor Olmedo Alonso said that the cause of the fire, which was reported yesterday, is unknown. He said the fire department does not have ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Truck fire reported on Corredor Norte

Redacción de La Prensa

A truck caught fire early today on the Corredor Norte.There were no reports of injuries.Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle overturned and was subsequently consumed by flames. It ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire destroys ANCON offices

Redacción de La Prensa

A fire consumed the offices of the National Association for the Conservation of Nature (ANCON), located in Ancón, Monday evening.Fire official Gabriel Isaza said the building, made of wood and ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Fire destroys home of Chitré businessman

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera.

A fire destroyed the Miramar residence of Chitré businessman Max Márquez today.The fire was reported at 9:50 a.m. The 90-year-old businessman and his wife were able to get out of the building ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Realizan cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega

Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan

En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56.
En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. AP/Archivo

AP | CLEARWATER, Estados Unidos

Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...