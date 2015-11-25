Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Gasoline

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to go lower Friday

Manuel Vega Loo

The National Secretariat of Energy said today that fuel prices will decrease Friday.According to entity, the price of 95 octane gasoline will decrease by 20 cents a gallon, while 91 octane will be ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to drop Friday

Raúl A. Bernal

The National Secretariat of Energy announced this afternoon that gas prices will drop Friday.A liter of 95 octane gasoline will fall 3 cents a liter, or 12 cents a gallon, while that of 91 octane ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to increase Friday

Raúl A. Bernal

After five consecutive declines, gasoline prices will increase Friday.A gallon of 95 octane will increase by 1 cent, while 91 octane will increase 3 cents, said the National Secretariat of ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Fire Department to investigate gas stations

Rosalía Simmons

The Panama Fire Department plans to inspect gas stations in Panama City due to complaints that have been made about attendants requiring customers to exit their vehicles while gas is being ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to drop

Raúl A. Bernal

Gas prices will drop on Friday according to the latest calculations of the National Secretariat of Energy.The price of 95 octane gas will drop 24 cents a gallon. The price of 91 octane will ...

ECONOMY /
Varela orders proposed gas tax increase returned to Cabinet

Angel López Guía

President Juan Carlos Varela ordered Minister of Health Francisco Javier Terrientes to withdraw a bill from the National Assembly that sought to increase the gas tax by five cents a liter to ...

POLITICS /
Assembly to debate gasoline tax increase

Aminta Bustamante

The National Assembly is slated to debate a bill this week that will increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay for an increase to pensions for retirees.The bill was submitted by Minister ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Realizan cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega

Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan

En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56.
En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. AP/Archivo

AP | CLEARWATER, Estados Unidos

Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...