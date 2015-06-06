Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Highway

TRANSPORTATION /
Highway construction costs questioned

Roberto González Jiménez

A report by the National Assembly Committee on Public Infrastructure and Canal Affairs estimated that the expansion of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway had cost overruns of $63 million.The study, ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Pan-American Highway to be closed for an hour Friday in Veraguas

Redacción de La Prensa

The Pan-American Highway will be closed from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at kilometer 302, between Rincón de Las Palmas and El Jagua in Veraguas.The closure was announced by the Ministry of Public Works ...

TRANSPORTATION /
Ministry to investigate alleged cost overruns in highway project

Rosalía Simmons

The Ministry of Public Works is investigating alleged cost overruns in the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway project that were highlighted in a report by the National Assembly Infrastructure ...

