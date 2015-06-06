Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Highway construction costs questioned
A report by the National Assembly Committee on Public Infrastructure and Canal Affairs estimated that the expansion of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway had cost overruns of $63 million.The study, ...
Pan-American Highway to be closed for an hour Friday in Veraguas
The Pan-American Highway will be closed from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at kilometer 302, between Rincón de Las Palmas and El Jagua in Veraguas.The closure was announced by the Ministry of Public Works ...
Ministry to investigate alleged cost overruns in highway project
The Ministry of Public Works is investigating alleged cost overruns in the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway project that were highlighted in a report by the National Assembly Infrastructure ...
