Immunity

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Navarro loses immunity

José González Pinilla

Juan Carlos Navarro, a former PRD presidential candidate, will be investigated on corruption charges due to a decision by the Tribunal Electoral (TE) to suspend his immunity.The petition to ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
TE notifies CD of suspension of immunity for Martinelli

Eduardo Mendoza / José González Pinilla

Officials of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) today attempted to notify Ricardo Martinelli about the request to suspend his immunity filed by the Supreme Court. The officials arrived at the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Supreme Court finishes resolution to suspend Martinelli's immunity

Rubén Polanco

A Supreme Court resolution that requests the suspension of the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli was finished Feb. 9.It was signed by Chief Justice José Ayú Prado. Martinelli has ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Immunity issue for Martinelli still unresolved

Rubén Polanco

The Supreme Court Monday decided to resolve appeals filed over its decision to investigate former President Ricardo Martinelli before requesting his immunity from prosecution be suspended.The ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Prosecutor seeks to lift immunity of Mario Martinelli

Juan Manuel Díaz

The fourth anti-corruption prosecutor will request the Tribunal Electoral (TE) lift the immunity of Mario Martinelli, brother of former President Ricardo Martinelli, as part of the investigation ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Parlacen certifies that Martinelli does not have immunity

Rubén Polanco

The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) has sent a note to the Supreme Court certifying that former President Ricardo Martinelli does not have immunity as a member of the regional ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court has not yet asked TE to suspend Martinelli's immunity

Rubén Polanco

The Supreme Court has yet to ask the Tribunal Electoral (TE) to lift the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli so he can be investigated on corruption charges.Martinelli has immunity ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Six deputies have yet to surrender immunity

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

Six of 34 re-elected deputies who have been asked by the Supreme Court  to surrender their immunity have yet to do so.The deputies have to sign a form at the Electoral Tribunal (TE) to relinquish ...

POLITICS /
Peñaloza loses immunity

Eduardo Mendoza

The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have suspended the immunity of Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza at the request of the Attorney General.The judges have also voluntarily agreed to ...

JUDICIAL /
TE suspends immunity for former minister

José González Pinilla

The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have approved a request to suspend the immunity of Luis Alejandro Posse, a former Minister of Agricultural Development and director of the Agricultural ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega

Grandes Ligas Arrieta pacta con Filis; Ichiro y deGrom debutan

En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56.
En ocho temporadas en las mayores, Jake Arrieta tiene marca de 88-56. AP/Archivo

AP | CLEARWATER, Estados Unidos

Jake Arrieta finalmente consiguió el contrato de su gusto. El estelar lanzador y los Filis de Filadelfia alcanzaron un acuerdo ...