JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Navarro loses immunity
Juan Carlos Navarro, a former PRD presidential candidate, will be investigated on corruption charges due to a decision by the Tribunal Electoral (TE) to suspend his immunity.The petition to ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
TE notifies CD of suspension of immunity for Martinelli
Officials of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) today attempted to notify Ricardo Martinelli about the request to suspend his immunity filed by the Supreme Court. The officials arrived at the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Supreme Court finishes resolution to suspend Martinelli's immunity
A Supreme Court resolution that requests the suspension of the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli was finished Feb. 9.It was signed by Chief Justice José Ayú Prado. Martinelli has ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Immunity issue for Martinelli still unresolved
The Supreme Court Monday decided to resolve appeals filed over its decision to investigate former President Ricardo Martinelli before requesting his immunity from prosecution be suspended.The ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Prosecutor seeks to lift immunity of Mario Martinelli
The fourth anti-corruption prosecutor will request the Tribunal Electoral (TE) lift the immunity of Mario Martinelli, brother of former President Ricardo Martinelli, as part of the investigation ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Parlacen certifies that Martinelli does not have immunity
The Central American Parliament (Parlacen) has sent a note to the Supreme Court certifying that former President Ricardo Martinelli does not have immunity as a member of the regional ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Court has not yet asked TE to suspend Martinelli's immunity
The Supreme Court has yet to ask the Tribunal Electoral (TE) to lift the immunity of former President Ricardo Martinelli so he can be investigated on corruption charges.Martinelli has immunity ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Six deputies have yet to surrender immunity
Six of 34 re-elected deputies who have been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender their immunity have yet to do so.The deputies have to sign a form at the Electoral Tribunal (TE) to relinquish ...
POLITICS
/
Peñaloza loses immunity
The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have suspended the immunity of Electoral Prosecutor Eduardo Peñaloza at the request of the Attorney General.The judges have also voluntarily agreed to ...
JUDICIAL
/
TE suspends immunity for former minister
The judges of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) have approved a request to suspend the immunity of Luis Alejandro Posse, a former Minister of Agricultural Development and director of the Agricultural ...
