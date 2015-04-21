Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Increase

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT /
Increase in pensions to be retroactive

Redacción de La Prensa

The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...

+ info

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Gas prices to increase

Raúl A. Bernal

The National Secretariat of Energy confirmed today that fuel prices will increase Friday, the third consecutive increase.A liter of 95-octane gas will be 80.3 cents, or $3.04 a gallon, which ...

+ info

PUBLIC FUNDS /
Varela spends $3.6 million on discretionary items

Luis Burón-Barahona

President Juan Carlos Varela spent $3.6 million on discretionary items in the last quarter of the year, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The disbursements were six times greater than what he spent in his ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

anuncio CNA se ofrece como 'mediador' para solucionar la 'crisis institucional' que enfrentan los tres poderes del Estado

El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ.
El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Kelly Garcés

El Colegio Nacional de Abogados (CNA) se ofreció este lunes 12 de marzo como mediador en los conflictos y diferencias ...

cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega