SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
/
Increase in pensions to be retroactive
The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...
CONSUMER AFFAIRS
/
Gas prices to increase
The National Secretariat of Energy confirmed today that fuel prices will increase Friday, the third consecutive increase.A liter of 95-octane gas will be 80.3 cents, or $3.04 a gallon, which ...
PUBLIC FUNDS
/
Varela spends $3.6 million on discretionary items
President Juan Carlos Varela spent $3.6 million on discretionary items in the last quarter of the year, from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31. The disbursements were six times greater than what he spent in his ...
