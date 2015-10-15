Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Italy

INTERNATIONAL /
Martinelli hires defense lawyers in Italy

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME

Former President Ricardo Martinelli has hired a lawyer in Italy, Rosario Minniti, a native of Colombia, to defend himself from corruption investigations taking part in that country related to ...

CORRUPTION /
Berlusconi, Lavítola convicted

EFE | ROME

A court in Naples on Wednesday convicted former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi of corruption charges, accusing him of bribing a senator to weaken the government of his arch political rival.The ...

‘SOFTWARE’ INSTALADO EN PANAMÁ /
Martinelli government bought Italian spy equipment

Rolando Rodríguez B., Victoria Isabel Cardiel C.

Records from the Italian company Hacking Team have revealed that Panama purchased spy equipment from the company between 2011 and 2014.The information was released Sunday, ironically by hackers ...

INTERNATIONAL /
More details released in Finmeccanica case

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME

The Italian newspaper Repubblica yesterday continued its coverage of the conflict between Panama and the Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica over alleged bribes paid by the company.The company ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Finmeccanica fails to address problems with radars

Rolando Rodríguez B., Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME, Italy

The promise by Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica to fix problems with the radars it sold to Panama in 2010 has so far gone unfulfilled.Five weeks ago, Director Mauro Moretti pledged to ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Judges says Martinelli was guilty of extortion

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., NÁPOLES, Italia

Naples judges who handed down a three-year prison sentence against Valter Lavítola confirmed that they found evidence that former President Ricardo Martinelli was guilty of extortion.Judges ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Varela begins trip to Italy

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME, Italy

President Juan Carlos Varela will meet with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at 4 p.m. Monday at the headquarters of the Italian government, the Palazzo Chigi.Among the issues, they are ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Martinelli not aboard private plane

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROMA, ITALIA

The private plane of the former President Ricardo Martinelli that landed in Bologna, Italy, over the weekend is slated to depart for Ireland without any passengers.According to sources at the ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Ricardo Martinelli's plane still in Bologna

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROMA, Italia

The private plane belonging to former President Ricardo Martinelli is still at an airport in Bologna, the capital of the Emilia Romana region in northeast Italy.Sources at the Guglielmo Marconi ...

INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS /
Martinelli's plane lands in Bologna, Italy

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROMA, ITALIA

The private jet belonging to former President Ricardo Martinelli landed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time at a private airport in Bologna, Italy.It is not clear if Martinelli was on board.The plane ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

anuncio CNA se ofrece como 'mediador' para solucionar la 'crisis institucional' que enfrentan los tres poderes del Estado

El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ.
El presidente del CNA Dionicio Rodríguez pidió al presidente Varela que nombre a los nuevos magistrados de la CSJ. LA PRENSA/Luis García

Kelly Garcés

El Colegio Nacional de Abogados (CNA) se ofreció este lunes 12 de marzo como mediador en los conflictos y diferencias ...

cadena humana Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea está preocupada por situación del país

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Andrea Gallo, Manuel Vega Loo

La Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional está preocupada “por la actual situación política del país”, que provocó ...

Política Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo Vídeo
Asociación de Servidores de la Asamblea Nacional realiza cadena humana al mediodía del 12 de marzo

Isaac Ortega