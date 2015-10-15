Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
INTERNATIONAL
/
Martinelli hires defense lawyers in Italy
Former President Ricardo Martinelli has hired a lawyer in Italy, Rosario Minniti, a native of Colombia, to defend himself from corruption investigations taking part in that country related to ...
CORRUPTION
/
Berlusconi, Lavítola convicted
A court in Naples on Wednesday convicted former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi of corruption charges, accusing him of bribing a senator to weaken the government of his arch political rival.The ...
‘SOFTWARE’ INSTALADO EN PANAMÁ
/
Martinelli government bought Italian spy equipment
Records from the Italian company Hacking Team have revealed that Panama purchased spy equipment from the company between 2011 and 2014.The information was released Sunday, ironically by hackers ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
More details released in Finmeccanica case
The Italian newspaper Repubblica yesterday continued its coverage of the conflict between Panama and the Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica over alleged bribes paid by the company.The company ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Finmeccanica fails to address problems with radars
The promise by Italian defense contractor Finmeccanica to fix problems with the radars it sold to Panama in 2010 has so far gone unfulfilled.Five weeks ago, Director Mauro Moretti pledged to ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Judges says Martinelli was guilty of extortion
Naples judges who handed down a three-year prison sentence against Valter Lavítola confirmed that they found evidence that former President Ricardo Martinelli was guilty of extortion.Judges ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Varela begins trip to Italy
President Juan Carlos Varela will meet with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at 4 p.m. Monday at the headquarters of the Italian government, the Palazzo Chigi.Among the issues, they are ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Martinelli not aboard private plane
The private plane of the former President Ricardo Martinelli that landed in Bologna, Italy, over the weekend is slated to depart for Ireland without any passengers.According to sources at the ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Ricardo Martinelli's plane still in Bologna
The private plane belonging to former President Ricardo Martinelli is still at an airport in Bologna, the capital of the Emilia Romana region in northeast Italy.Sources at the Guglielmo Marconi ...
INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
/
Martinelli's plane lands in Bologna, Italy
The private jet belonging to former President Ricardo Martinelli landed Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time at a private airport in Bologna, Italy.It is not clear if Martinelli was on board.The plane ...
