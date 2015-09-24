Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Line 2

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

TRANSPORTATION /
Work on line 2 of the Metro to start Oct. 5

ACAN-EFE | PANAMA

Construction of line 2 of the Metro will begin Oct. 5, Metro Executive Secretary Roberto Roy said Wednesday.Roy, speaking before the Budget Commission of the National Assembly, also said that work ...

+ info

TRANPORTATION /
Three consortiums vying for Metro line 2 bid

Wilfredo Jordán

Three consortiums submitted bids yesterday for the construction of line 2 of the Metro.The bidders included the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, which built the first line.The bids will be evaluated by a ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Metro bidding process under scrutiny

Wilfredo Jordán

The government has defended the bidding process being used for the second line of the metro, dismissing criticism that it will not result in a transparent process.Bids for the design and ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...