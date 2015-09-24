Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
TRANSPORTATION
/
Work on line 2 of the Metro to start Oct. 5
Construction of line 2 of the Metro will begin Oct. 5, Metro Executive Secretary Roberto Roy said Wednesday.Roy, speaking before the Budget Commission of the National Assembly, also said that work ...
TRANPORTATION
/
Three consortiums vying for Metro line 2 bid
Three consortiums submitted bids yesterday for the construction of line 2 of the Metro.The bidders included the Brazilian firm Odebrecht, which built the first line.The bids will be evaluated by a ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Metro bidding process under scrutiny
The government has defended the bidding process being used for the second line of the metro, dismissing criticism that it will not result in a transparent process.Bids for the design and ...
