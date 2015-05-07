Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Ministry Of Economy And Finance

GOVERNMENT /
Public debt to top $25 billion

Roberto González Jiménez

The public debt will rise to $25.2 billion in 2020, according to the latest government estimates.The projections are contained within a document that examines proposed spending within the Law of ...

GOVERNMENT /
Government pays $279,000 to be in phone book

Angel López Guía

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that it will pay $279,000 for the phone numbers of all public institutions to be published in the phone book.According to data published on ...

GOVERNMENT /
Ministry to investigate nepotism allegations

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has started an investigation into allegations of nepotism that have been reported in the media.The ministry said several officials have already resigned, and ...

GOVERNMENT /
Officials resign from ministry in wake of nepotism probe

Angel López Guía/ Eduardo Mendoza

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced that several officials have resigned due to allegations of nepotism.Yesterday, the National Authority of Transparency and Access to Information ...

GOVERNMENT /
Revenues fall 4.5 percent

Roberto González Jiménez

State revenue for the first two months of the year totaled $787.9 million, 4.5 percent less than the same period of the previous year and 3.5 percent less than what had been budgeted.Tax revenues, ...

ECONOMY /
Government debt totals almost $1.9 billion in 2014

Roberto González Jiménez

The government ran a $1.88 billion deficit in 2014, equivalent to 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).The deficit was within the limits of the Fiscal Social Responsibility law, which ...

ECONOMY /
State paying $860 million in interest

Roberto González Jiménez

State expenditures on interest and commissions payments generated by the public debt amounted to $860 million in 2014, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.Debt service increased by ...

ECONOMY /
Moody’s gives Panama a stable outlook

Redacción De Prensa.com

The credit rating agency Moody's has given Panama a stable outlook on its outstanding bonds.It has maintained the country's Baa2 rating on its debt in its latest report."The stable perspective the ...

