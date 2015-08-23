Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

EDUCATION /
Students and English teacher head abroad

Redacción de La Prensa

About 63 English teachers and students have been sent to the United Kingdom and the United States as part of the Bilingual Panama Program being overseen by the Ministry of Education.Over the ...

EDUCATION /
Classes fully resume at National Institute

Redacción de La Prensa

Classes fully resumed at the National Institute today after having been suspended July 7 due to a riot that resulted in serious injuries to two students and a teacher.Classes had partially resumed ...

EDUCATION /
Ministry says 18,000 student failed in 2014

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

About 18,000 students registered failing grades during the 2014 school year, the Ministry of Education has reported.The majority were in Panama, San Miguelito and La Chorrera.The number has ...

EDUCATION /
Changes proposed to university accreditation process

Urania Cecilia Molina

The process of evaluation and accreditation of universities operating in the country would have new rules.The Committee on Education, Culture and Sports of the National Assembly has accepted a ...

EDUCATION /
Education supervisors in La Chorrera declare strike

Eric Ariel Montenegro, LA CHORRERA, Panamá Oeste

Regional educational supervisors in La Chorrera today called a strike demanding salary increases and less overcrowding in administrative offices.Supervisor Esther Torres said that after nine ...

EDUCATION /
Opening of José Remón Cantera School to be evaluated

Redacción de La Prensa

Tomorrow, education officials could set a date for the reopening of the José Remón Cantera School on Via Israel.The Ministry of Education reported that a final inspection of the renovation work ...

EDUCATION /
Schools in disrepair

Urania Cecilia Molina

At least 80 of 134 schools in Panama City have structural problems caused by the passage of time and lack of preventive maintenance.Panama City Regional Educational Director Federico Castro said ...

EDUCATION /
Classes begin at Parita Education Center

ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA | PARITA, Herrera

Following a health inspection conducted Sunday, officials of the Department of Environmental Sanitation of the Herrera Regional Health Department allowed the resumption of classes at the Parita ...

EDUCATION /
Assembly summons minister to update on state of schools

José González Pinilla

The plenary of the National Assembly approved today a proposal to summon Minister of Education Marcela Paredes to detail the state of the public schools in the country.The proposal was put forward ...

EDUCATION /
Ministry postpones bidding on school supplies

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Ministry of Education has postponed the bidding for the $8.8 million contract to provide school supplies scheduled for March 5.The bidding was postponed at the request of the companies ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Molinar appears before prosecutors

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar appeared before anti-corruption prosecutors Thursday to answer questions about irregularities in contracts issued by the National Assistance Program (PAN) ...

EDUCATION /
Ministry plans to build technical institute in Tocumen

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Ministry of Education has selected Tocumen as the site where it will build the first of five planned technical training institutes. The training center will offer two-year programs. Minister ...

EDUCATION /
Assembly looks to reinstate course on U.S.-Panama relations

Redacción de La Prensa

The National Assembly will debate a law that would re-establish a mandatory course in public schools focused on U.S.-Panama relations.The course had been approved in 1963, but was ended by a law ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Prosecutors inspect offices of Education Ministry

Olmedo Rodríguez Campos Juan Manuel Díaz |

Prosecutors yesterday conducted an inspection of administrative offices of the Ministry of Education as part of their investigation into irregularities in the purchase of backpacks.Former Minister ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Former minister to face corruption charges

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar (2009-2014) will be charged with embezzlement, corruption and fraud in connection with alleged cost overruns in the purchase of backpacks for students ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...