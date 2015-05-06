Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
PUBLIC HEALTH
/
Ministry orders closure of Xtra supermarket in Ojo de Agua
The Ministry of Health today ordered the temporary closure of the Xtra supermarket in Ojo de Agua, San Miguelito.The closure - which went into effect this afternoon - was ordered due to a failure ...
HEALTH
/
Crisis declared at Santo Tomás Hospital
The Association of Medical Specialists at Santo Tomás Hospital have declared that it is in a state of "institutional crisis" due to a lack of basic medicines and equipment.Spokesman Jorge ...
HEALTH
/
Rogue plastic surgeon remains at large
Health Minister Francisco Javier Terrientes reported that the plastic surgeon performing unauthorized procedures in Herrera and Los Santos is still at large.The ministry has conducted raids at a ...
HEALTH
/
Investigation begins into plastic surgery
The regional department of the Ministry of Health in Herrera began an investigation Monday into a plastic surgeon who is working in Chitré.Regional Health Director Alcibiades Domínguez clarified ...
HEALTH
/
Ministry investigates questionable surgeries
New allegations have arisen of foreign doctors illegally performing surgery in Panama, a situation that has prompted an investigation of the Ministry of Health.The allegations have surfaced after ...
HEALTH
/
Grimaldo Córdoba admits to not having a medical degree
Former Health Promotion Director Grimaldo Córdoba admitted today in an interview with Radio Panama that he does not have a medical degree.Córdoba resigned after the Public Health Technical Council ...
HEALTH
/
Official resigns in midst of investigation
Grimaldo Cordoba, who was appointed director of Health Promotion last July, presented his resignation today amidst an investigation into allegations he falsified his credentials.The resignation ...
HEALTH
/
Ministry issues measles alert
The Ministry of Health today issued an alert to the people going to Disney theme parks in the United States to be sure to get a measles vaccine.This is due to the outbreak of the disease which has ...
CONSUMER AFFAIRS
/
Patients complaining about rising costs of eye medicines
Retirees and patients with ophthalmologic problems are reporting that their medicines are increasing in price every month.Retiree Manuel Madrid, 74, suffers from glaucoma and requires eye drops ...
HEALTH
/
Warnings issued over three drugs
The National Center of Drug Surveillance of the Ministry of Health has issued warnings about three drugs, valproic acid, isotretinoin and pioglitazone.The warnings were issued based on information ...
HEALTH
/
Cost of City Hospital project spirals out of control
Social Security will have to spend $500 million to finish and equip the City Hospital project, pushing the total cost to twice the projected amount.There are also doubts that the agency has the ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas
El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...
Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal
Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...
Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'
La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...