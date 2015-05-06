Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Ministry Of Health

PUBLIC HEALTH /
Ministry orders closure of Xtra supermarket in Ojo de Agua

Rosalía Simmons, Cinthia Almanza

The Ministry of Health today ordered the temporary closure of the Xtra supermarket in Ojo de Agua, San Miguelito.The closure - which went into effect this afternoon - was ordered due to a failure ...

HEALTH /
Crisis declared at Santo Tomás Hospital

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Association of Medical Specialists at Santo Tomás Hospital have declared that it is in a state of "institutional crisis" due to a lack of basic medicines and equipment.Spokesman Jorge ...

HEALTH /
Rogue plastic surgeon remains at large

Vielka Corro Ríos, LA VILLA, Los Santos.

Health Minister Francisco Javier Terrientes reported that the plastic surgeon performing unauthorized procedures in Herrera and Los Santos is still at large.The ministry has conducted raids at a ...

HEALTH /
Investigation begins into plastic surgery

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

The regional department of the Ministry of Health in Herrera began an investigation Monday into a plastic surgeon who is working in Chitré.Regional Health Director Alcibiades Domínguez clarified ...

HEALTH /
Ministry investigates questionable surgeries

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

New allegations have arisen of foreign doctors illegally performing surgery in Panama, a situation that has prompted an investigation of the Ministry of Health.The allegations have surfaced after ...

HEALTH /
Grimaldo Córdoba admits to not having a medical degree

Redacción de La Prensa

Former Health Promotion Director Grimaldo Córdoba admitted today in an interview with Radio Panama that he does not have a medical degree.Córdoba resigned after the Public Health Technical Council ...

HEALTH /
Official resigns in midst of investigation

Getzalette Reyes, Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Grimaldo Cordoba, who was appointed director of Health Promotion last July, presented his resignation today amidst an investigation into allegations he falsified his credentials.The resignation ...

HEALTH /
Ministry issues measles alert

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

The Ministry of Health today issued an alert to the people going to Disney theme parks in the United States to be sure to get a measles vaccine.This is due to the outbreak of the disease which has ...

CONSUMER AFFAIRS /
Patients complaining about rising costs of eye medicines

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Retirees and patients with ophthalmologic problems are reporting that their medicines are increasing in price every month.Retiree Manuel Madrid, 74, suffers from glaucoma and requires eye drops ...

HEALTH /
Warnings issued over three drugs

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

The National Center of Drug Surveillance of the Ministry of Health has issued warnings about three drugs, valproic acid, isotretinoin and pioglitazone.The warnings were issued based on information ...

HEALTH /
Cost of City Hospital project spirals out of control

Urania Cecilia Molina

Social Security will have to spend $500 million to finish and equip the City Hospital project, pushing the total cost to twice the projected amount.There are also doubts that the agency has the ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

