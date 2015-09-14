Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Ministry Of Public Works

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

GOVERNMENT /
Road projects still incomplete

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Five road projects tendered during the previous administration have not yet been finished due to delays.According to reports of the Ministry of Public Works, two of these are turnkey projects that ...

+ info

INFRASTRUCTURE /
Ministry lacking equipment

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) has been unable to carry out repairs on streets due to a lack of equipment.Minister Ramón Arosemena acknowledged that a lack of investment in new machinery has ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Bridge of the Americas work to be completed

Urania Cecilia Molina

The work on the Bridge of the Americas, which has been ongoing for several years, is nearing completion.The renovation work was supposed to be finished during the last administration, but has been ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Repairs being made on Chiriquí Grande Road

Cinthia Almanza

The Ministry of Public Works began repairs this morning on a stretch of road in Chiriqui Grande which partially collapsed.The damage was reported this morning near Cabello de Ángel.The road has ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Minister says previous government authorized projects without funding

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The government of President Ricardo Martinelli left the Ministry of Public Works a deficit of more than $308 million, said Minister Ramón Arosemena.The deficit, explained the minister, is from ...

+ info

PUBLIC WORKS /
TCT accused of inflating cost of highway project

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The extension of the Arraiján-La Chorrera Highway, which was designed and built by the company Transcaribe Trading (TCT), allegedly had $60 million in excess charges, which accounted for 38 ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
$60 million in extra costs found in Arraiján-La Chorrera highway project

Angel López Guía

An alleged overexpenditure of $60 million in the construction of the extension of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway was denounced today before the Ministry of Public Works by the Infrastructure and ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...