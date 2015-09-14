Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
GOVERNMENT
/
Road projects still incomplete
Five road projects tendered during the previous administration have not yet been finished due to delays.According to reports of the Ministry of Public Works, two of these are turnkey projects that ...
INFRASTRUCTURE
/
Ministry lacking equipment
The Ministry of Public Works (MOP) has been unable to carry out repairs on streets due to a lack of equipment.Minister Ramón Arosemena acknowledged that a lack of investment in new machinery has ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Bridge of the Americas work to be completed
The work on the Bridge of the Americas, which has been ongoing for several years, is nearing completion.The renovation work was supposed to be finished during the last administration, but has been ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Repairs being made on Chiriquí Grande Road
The Ministry of Public Works began repairs this morning on a stretch of road in Chiriqui Grande which partially collapsed.The damage was reported this morning near Cabello de Ángel.The road has ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Minister says previous government authorized projects without funding
The government of President Ricardo Martinelli left the Ministry of Public Works a deficit of more than $308 million, said Minister Ramón Arosemena.The deficit, explained the minister, is from ...
PUBLIC WORKS
/
TCT accused of inflating cost of highway project
The extension of the Arraiján-La Chorrera Highway, which was designed and built by the company Transcaribe Trading (TCT), allegedly had $60 million in excess charges, which accounted for 38 ...
GOVERNMENT
/
$60 million in extra costs found in Arraiján-La Chorrera highway project
An alleged overexpenditure of $60 million in the construction of the extension of the Arraiján-La Chorrera highway was denounced today before the Ministry of Public Works by the Infrastructure and ...
