Prosecutors say gang is responsible for kidnapping,murder
Prosecutors have announced that the kidnappers that killed Los Santos businessman Carlos Cigarruista are part of a gang.Police have made four arrests in the case Friday, a day after the victim's ...
Witness identify possible suspects in murder of reggae singer Murder Cat
Police reported today that witnesses have identified one of the shooters in the murder of reggae singer Bellido Omar, better known as Murder Cat, who was killed Tuesday night in Juan Díaz.Bellido ...
Third person apprehended in murder of Óscar Poveda
Police have arrested a third person in the murder of folk singer and TV presenter Oscar Poveda.The 30-year-old suspect, whose named was not released, was apprehended in Chitré. He was will be ...
Trial set for U.S. soldier accused of murdering Panamanian
U.S. soldier Sgt. Omar Vélez Pagán, who is charged with murdering Panamanian Vanessa Rodríguez, will be brought to trial within six months.That was the decision of a military tribunal yesterday ...
