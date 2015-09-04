Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Murder

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Prosecutors say gang is responsible for kidnapping,murder

Angel López Guía, Juan Díaz

Prosecutors have announced that the kidnappers that killed Los Santos businessman Carlos Cigarruista are part of a gang.Police have made four arrests in the case Friday, a day after the victim's ...

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Witness identify possible suspects in murder of reggae singer Murder Cat

Cinthia Almanza

Police reported today that witnesses have identified one of the shooters in the murder of reggae singer Bellido Omar, better known as Murder Cat, who was killed Tuesday night in Juan Díaz.Bellido ...

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Third person apprehended in murder of Óscar Poveda

Vielka Corro Ríos,ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA | CHITRÉ, Herrera

Police have arrested a third person in the murder of folk singer and TV presenter Oscar Poveda.The 30-year-old suspect, whose named was not released, was apprehended in Chitré. He was will be ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Trial set for U.S. soldier accused of murdering Panamanian

Getzalette Reyes

U.S. soldier Sgt. Omar Vélez Pagán, who is charged with murdering Panamanian Vanessa Rodríguez, will be brought to trial within six months.That was the decision of a military tribunal yesterday ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas

Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos.
Jaime Barría tuvo tres apariciones en la pretemporada con los Angelinos. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...

Se inicia investigación Al menos 49 muertos al estrellarse un avión en Nepal

Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. Hay varios heridos en estado crítico.
Hay varios heridos en estado crítico. AP

AFP | KATMANDÚ, Nepal

Un avión de la compañía bangladesí US-Bangla Airlines procedente de Dacca se estrelló este lunes 12 de marzo con 71 personas a ...

Juguetes La Unión Europea alerta sobre el peligro de los 'spinners'

El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos.
El peligro para los niños pequeños está en la ingesta y asfixia en algunos modelos. Tomado de Internet/Thegadgetflow

La Unión Europea registró en 2017 más de 2 mil avisos sobre productos peligrosos en su sistema de alerta, en un 29% vinculados ...