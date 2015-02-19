Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Marciaga facing charges
Businessman Juan Carlos Marciaga was taken this morning from the Department of Judicial Affairs to the office of anti-corruption prosecutor Ruth Morcillo, where he will possibly be charged with ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Testimony to link Martinelli to PAN irregularities
Businesses allegedly linked to former President Ricardo Martinelli have been identified in the ongoing investigation into irregularities of the National Assistance Program (PAN.)Former PAN ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Former PAN director to be questioned
Former National Assistance Program (PAN) Director Rafael Guardia Jaén was transferred from the prison where he is being held to the office of the First Anti-Corruption Prosecutor on Vía España ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Building rentals questioned
Rental contracts for three buildings occupied by the National Assistance Program (PAN) are being investigated due to the links between the properties and the previous government.The properties, ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Molinar ordered not to leave the country
The second anti-corruption prosecutor last night issued an order that prevents former Minister of Education Lucy Molinar from leaving the country.The former minister is facing charges of ...
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios
La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...
ASEGURADOS Y BENEFICIARIOS DEL SEGURO SOCIAL Sousa pide que se profundice en la investigación de las operaciones fraudulentas en la CSS
El presidente del Consejo Nacional de la Empresa Privada (Conep), Severo Sousa, manifestó este lunes 12 de marzo que se debe ...
Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas
El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...