National Security Council

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Gustavo Pérez transferred to El Renacer

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was transferred today to El Renacer prison, his lawyer Roniel Ortiz confirmed.The transfer was requested by the lawyer due to ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Judge rejects habeas corpus claims of Pérez, Garúz

Rubén Polanco

A Supreme Court justice has rejected a petition of habeas corpus submitted by two former National Security Council executive secretaries who are charged in connection with illegal wiretaps ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Gustavo Pérez implicates Ronny Rodríguez in illegal wiretaps

Juan Manuel Díaz

Gustavo Pérez, former executive secretary of National Security Council, told prosecutors this week that former Police Deputy Commissioner Ronny Rodriguez transmitted reports of illegal wiretaps to ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Pérez summoned by prosecutors

Juan Díaz

Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was summoned by prosecutors this morning to examine documents seized at his residence related to the investigation into ilegal ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Documents found at residence of Gustavo Pérez to be analyzed

Juan Díaz

Prosecutors said today that documents found at the residence of Gustavo Pérez are being analyzed as part of the investigation into alleged illegal surveillance that took place during the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Surveillance violated human rights

Redacción

No secret was safe due to the interception of phone conversations that took place during the Presidency of Ricardo Martinelli.Sensitive conversations involving opposition politicians, journalists, ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

