Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Gustavo Pérez transferred to El Renacer
Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was transferred today to El Renacer prison, his lawyer Roniel Ortiz confirmed.The transfer was requested by the lawyer due to ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Judge rejects habeas corpus claims of Pérez, Garúz
A Supreme Court justice has rejected a petition of habeas corpus submitted by two former National Security Council executive secretaries who are charged in connection with illegal wiretaps ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Gustavo Pérez implicates Ronny Rodríguez in illegal wiretaps
Gustavo Pérez, former executive secretary of National Security Council, told prosecutors this week that former Police Deputy Commissioner Ronny Rodriguez transmitted reports of illegal wiretaps to ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Pérez summoned by prosecutors
Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was summoned by prosecutors this morning to examine documents seized at his residence related to the investigation into ilegal ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Documents found at residence of Gustavo Pérez to be analyzed
Prosecutors said today that documents found at the residence of Gustavo Pérez are being analyzed as part of the investigation into alleged illegal surveillance that took place during the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Surveillance violated human rights
No secret was safe due to the interception of phone conversations that took place during the Presidency of Ricardo Martinelli.Sensitive conversations involving opposition politicians, journalists, ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios
La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...
ASEGURADOS Y BENEFICIARIOS DEL SEGURO SOCIAL Sousa pide que se profundice en la investigación de las operaciones fraudulentas en la CSS
El presidente del Consejo Nacional de la Empresa Privada (Conep), Severo Sousa, manifestó este lunes 12 de marzo que se debe ...
Pretemporada de MLB Barría trabajará para subir lo más pronto posible a las Grandes Ligas
El prospecto panameño Jaime Barría ya fue asignado al equipo de la categoría Triple A de los Angelinos de Los Ángeles, pero ...