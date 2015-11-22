Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Panama Canal

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Chamber of Commerce rejects using Panama Canal revenue for Social Security

Angel López Guía

The Chamber of Commerce has rejected the idea of using funds from the Panama Canal to finance Social Security programs that are facing funding shortfalls. "We consider the proposal of the ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
ACP to evaluate work on new locks

Wilfredo Jordán

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has scheduled a meeting with the consortium GUPC next week to assess the repairs on the Pacific locks.That meeting will largely determine whether or not the ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Ministry to be promoter of bridge project

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The Metro Authority has transferred control of the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal to the Ministry of Public Works.The decision will be final once the Ministry of the ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Cruise ships seek discount for Canal passage

Alex E. Hernández

Panama Tourism Authority Director Gustavo Him has described a meeting with top executives of the cruise lines that have itineraries in the Caribbean as "bittersweet."During the meeting, held in ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Government publishes contract for fourth bridge over Panama Canal

Angel López Guía

The Ministry of Public Works has released the first invitation to bid on the first contract related to the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.It is a tender for $22.2 million ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Italian contractor seeks $2 billion in damages related to Panama Canal expansion

Wilfredo Jordán

Salini Impregilo, the Italian contractor that is part of the consortium GUPC that is building the Panama Canal's third set of locks, has demanded a payment of more than $2 billion from the ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Canal expansion seen as key to logistics development

Wilfredo Jordán

The expansion of the Panama Canal will not only ensure the continuity of the sea route, but will provide the permanent momentum of activity needed to turn Panama into a maritime and logistics ...

+ info

MARITIME AFFAIRS /
Court rules against Panama Canal development plan

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Supreme Court has declared eight of the nine articles of the 2007 regional plan for the development of the area around the Panama Canal to be unconstitutional.The law allowed the Ministry of ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Bridge project over Canal takes shape

Roberto González Jiménez

The plans for the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal are taking shape.The bridge, which will be located to the north of the Bridge of the Americas near the facilities of the Port of Balboa, will ...

+ info

MARITIME /
Cargo movement grows 4.9 percent

Redacción de La Prensa

The Panamanian port system mobilized 7.5 million metric tons of cargo in janaury, 4.9 percent more compared to the same month in 2014.Bulk cargo transport accounted for 3.8 million metric tons, ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
ACP continues negotiations with workers

Cinthia Almanza

Negotiations will continue today between the Panama Canal Authority and the unions representing 8,000 of its workers.The agreement, which will cover 80 percent of the workforce, will go into ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
Workers demand raise

Wilfredo Jordán

Workers on the Panama Canal are seeking raises of $10 per hour that would cost the agency more than $200 million a year.The request was made by three unions representing some 8,000 of the Canal's ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Design of fourth bridge over the Panama Canal discussed

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

The fourth bridge over the Panama Canal may be the same type as the Centenario Bridge.Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena said that the design of the bridge is being studied, and that it may ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
Pouring of concrete for new locks almost finished

Wilfredo Jordán

The pouring of concrete into the new locks that are part of the expansión of the Panama Canal is 97 percent complete, reported consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC.)The Panama Canal ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Assembly to question heads of Panama Canal, Social Security

José González Pinilla / Gustavo Aparicio

The plenary of the National Assembly approved a proposal this afternoon to call Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano before the body to answer questions about the waterway's finances and ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona.
Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...

elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios

El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso.
El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. AFP/Archivo

AP | CARACAS, VENEZUELA

La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...