MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Chamber of Commerce rejects using Panama Canal revenue for Social Security
The Chamber of Commerce has rejected the idea of using funds from the Panama Canal to finance Social Security programs that are facing funding shortfalls. "We consider the proposal of the ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
ACP to evaluate work on new locks
The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has scheduled a meeting with the consortium GUPC next week to assess the repairs on the Pacific locks.That meeting will largely determine whether or not the ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Ministry to be promoter of bridge project
The Metro Authority has transferred control of the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal to the Ministry of Public Works.The decision will be final once the Ministry of the ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Cruise ships seek discount for Canal passage
Panama Tourism Authority Director Gustavo Him has described a meeting with top executives of the cruise lines that have itineraries in the Caribbean as "bittersweet."During the meeting, held in ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Government publishes contract for fourth bridge over Panama Canal
The Ministry of Public Works has released the first invitation to bid on the first contract related to the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal.It is a tender for $22.2 million ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Italian contractor seeks $2 billion in damages related to Panama Canal expansion
Salini Impregilo, the Italian contractor that is part of the consortium GUPC that is building the Panama Canal's third set of locks, has demanded a payment of more than $2 billion from the ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Canal expansion seen as key to logistics development
The expansion of the Panama Canal will not only ensure the continuity of the sea route, but will provide the permanent momentum of activity needed to turn Panama into a maritime and logistics ...
MARITIME AFFAIRS
/
Court rules against Panama Canal development plan
The Supreme Court has declared eight of the nine articles of the 2007 regional plan for the development of the area around the Panama Canal to be unconstitutional.The law allowed the Ministry of ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Bridge project over Canal takes shape
The plans for the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal are taking shape.The bridge, which will be located to the north of the Bridge of the Americas near the facilities of the Port of Balboa, will ...
MARITIME
/
Cargo movement grows 4.9 percent
The Panamanian port system mobilized 7.5 million metric tons of cargo in janaury, 4.9 percent more compared to the same month in 2014.Bulk cargo transport accounted for 3.8 million metric tons, ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
ACP continues negotiations with workers
Negotiations will continue today between the Panama Canal Authority and the unions representing 8,000 of its workers.The agreement, which will cover 80 percent of the workforce, will go into ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Workers demand raise
Workers on the Panama Canal are seeking raises of $10 per hour that would cost the agency more than $200 million a year.The request was made by three unions representing some 8,000 of the Canal's ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Design of fourth bridge over the Panama Canal discussed
The fourth bridge over the Panama Canal may be the same type as the Centenario Bridge.Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena said that the design of the bridge is being studied, and that it may ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Pouring of concrete for new locks almost finished
The pouring of concrete into the new locks that are part of the expansión of the Panama Canal is 97 percent complete, reported consortium Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC.)The Panama Canal ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Assembly to question heads of Panama Canal, Social Security
The plenary of the National Assembly approved a proposal this afternoon to call Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano before the body to answer questions about the waterway's finances and ...
