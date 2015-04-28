Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
MARITIME
/
Last gate installed in new locks
The last of the 16 gates in the new locks of the Panama Canal was installed successfully today on the Pacific side.The gate is located at the southern end of the new locks. Its dimensions are 57.6 ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
ACP to dispute cost overruns of Canal expansion
The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has announced it will file an appeal with an international arbitration board over the $233 million in claims submitted by Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC) that ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Quijano testifies before Assembly
Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano appeared Monday afternoon before the plenary of the National Assembly to answer questions about the expansion of the waterway and to address other ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
First gate to be installed in new Pacific locks
The first gate of the third set of locks was scheduled to be installed today on the Pacific side of the Panama Canal expansion.Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano said this is a major step in the ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados
El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...
elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios
La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...