INCIDENT
/
Fire causes evacuation of the National Assembly building
A fire Monday morning forced the evacuation of the new headquarters of the National Assembly."People saw smoke in the cafeteria and set off the alarm," said Panama Fire Investigator Juan De Arco. ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Containers catch fire at Balboa Port
Panama Ports Company today reported a fire that damaged two containers in the Balboa Port. The fire was put out by the Panama Fire Department, which sent two trucks to the scene.Fire official ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Injuries reported in accident on Vía Domingo Díaz
A number of injuries were reported today in a four-vehicle accident on Vía Domingo Díaz.The incident took place near the business Harinas del Istmo, said the Panama Fire Department on its Twitter ...
