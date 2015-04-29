Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Pensions

GOVERNMENT /
Assembly approves pension increase

Redacción de La Prensa

With the unanimous vote of the plenary of the National Assembly, the bill increasing the pension of retirees was approved Tuesday on third debate.The proposal submitted by the executive changes ...

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT /
Increase in pensions to be retroactive

Redacción de La Prensa

The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...

GOVERNMENT /
Pension payments to be delivered early due to summit

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Due to the Summit of the Americas, retirees and pensioners will receive their payments on April 6,7 and 8 this week.Government offices are closed Friday due to the summit, which is bringing ...

FINANCES /
Debate slated over future of pension program

Roberto González Jiménez

Social Security Director Estivenson Girón said a national debate will be held on the future of the Social Security pension program to ensure its sustainability.The program will begin operating at ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...

elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios

El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. AFP/Archivo

AP | CARACAS, VENEZUELA

La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...