Assembly approves pension increase
With the unanimous vote of the plenary of the National Assembly, the bill increasing the pension of retirees was approved Tuesday on third debate.The proposal submitted by the executive changes ...
Increase in pensions to be retroactive
The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...
Pension payments to be delivered early due to summit
Due to the Summit of the Americas, retirees and pensioners will receive their payments on April 6,7 and 8 this week.Government offices are closed Friday due to the summit, which is bringing ...
Debate slated over future of pension program
Social Security Director Estivenson Girón said a national debate will be held on the future of the Social Security pension program to ensure its sustainability.The program will begin operating at ...
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
