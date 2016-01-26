Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Woman murdered at Coronado gas station
Police are investigating the murder of a woman at a Coronado gas station this morning.The victim, who has not been identified, was shot. She was taken to a medical center in Coronado where she was ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Protest held at Kuna Nega
Residents of the sector of Kuna Nega held a protest this morning at the entrance to the Corredor Norte this morning.They clashed with riot police who were dispatched to the area to reopen the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Sentence handed down in case of fire at juvenile detention center
Twelve police officers and guards have been sentenced to 46 years in prison for a fire at the Tocumen Juvenile Detention Center in which five teens died on Jan. 9, 2011.Experts determined that the ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Police find drugs in vehicle linked to National Assembly deputy
Police officers detained the driver of a vehicle with a license plate from the National Assembly this morning after a kilo of cocaine was found in the vehicle.The vehicle had a National Assembly ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Police seize $1.8 million
Police have announced the confiscation of $1.8 million from criminal organizations in the last eight days through two operations.The money was seized in a warehouse in a Don Bosco industrial ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Police chase ends with one dead, three arrests
A police chase ended with the death of a civilian and the arrest of three officers.Authorities seized a half ton of marijuana.The chase began in the early hours of this morning when a minibus ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Police zone created for Capira and San Carlos
Police Director Omar Pinzón Saturday announced the creation of a new police zone that will cover the districts of Capira and San Carlos.Pinzón said that it is part of a strategic plan to reduce ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Banco General branch in Versalles robbed
A robbery occurred Tuesday morning at the Banco General branch in Versailles, Juan Díaz.The amount of money taken is unknown so far.Police sources indicated that the offenders came to the bank in ...
EDUCATION
/
University suspends classes
Classes at the central campus of the University of Panama were suspended today due to a protest by some students.University General Secretary Miguel Angel Candanedo reported that the suspension ...
PUBLIC SECURITY
/
Authorities seize 220 kilos of cocaine in Chame
About 220 kilos of cocaine was seized Monday by police in Gorgona, Chame.The drugs were guarded by several people who fled was police arrived.Police searched the area and captured one person and ...
INVESTIGATION
/
Five prisoners escape from La Joyita
Five inmates escaped this morning from Pavilion 6 of La Joyita prison.Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees, and an investigation has started to determine how they got out.The fugitives ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Police officer arrested in Los Santos for drugs
A police lieutenant who works in Los Santos has been arrested with two other people on drug charges.The three were allegedly caught with cocaine and marijuana in their vehicle at El Longoronal ...
EDUCATION
/
National Institute reopens
Classes at the National Institute partially resumed today under heavy security.Many of the students arrived with their parents to the campus, which was under heavy security.Education Minister ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Minors charged for vandalism in Metro station
Two teens were caught at 3 a.m. today after discharging at least a dozen fire extinguishers in the el Ingenio Metro Station.The incident took place a few hours before service began for the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Probe opened into tear gas´purchases
The second anti-corruption prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine if there were cost overruns in contracts signed by the last government for the purchase of $24 million in tear gas ...
Por si te lo perdiste
Directorio de Comercios
Destacados
-
Víctima de redes criminales Empresas de papel estafan a la Caja de Seguro Social Ereida Prieto-Barreiro
-
-
-
-
VIDEO Aprende a escanear un código QR Miguel López, Joniel Omaña , LA PRENSA
Lo último en La Prensa
Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados
El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...
elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios
La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...