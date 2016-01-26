Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Police

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Woman murdered at Coronado gas station

Eric Ariel Montenegro

Police are investigating the murder of a woman at a Coronado gas station this morning.The victim, who has not been identified, was shot. She was taken to a medical center in Coronado where she was ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Protest held at Kuna Nega

Redacción de La Prensa

Residents of the sector of Kuna Nega held a protest this morning at the entrance to the Corredor Norte this morning.They clashed with riot police who were dispatched to the area to reopen the ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Sentence handed down in case of fire at juvenile detention center

Angel López Guía, Juan Manuel Díaz, Rubén Polanco

Twelve police officers and guards have been sentenced to 46 years in prison for a fire at the Tocumen Juvenile Detention Center in which five teens died on Jan. 9, 2011.Experts determined that the ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police find drugs in vehicle linked to National Assembly deputy

Redacción de La Prensa

Police officers detained the driver of a vehicle with a license plate from the National Assembly this morning after a kilo of cocaine was found in the vehicle.The vehicle had a National Assembly ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police seize $1.8 million

Redacción de La Prensa

Police have announced the confiscation of $1.8 million from criminal organizations in the last eight days through two operations.The money was seized in a warehouse in a Don Bosco industrial ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police chase ends with one dead, three arrests

EFE | PANAMA

A police chase ended with the death of a civilian and the arrest of three officers.Authorities seized a half ton of marijuana.The chase began in the early hours of this morning when a minibus ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police zone created for Capira and San Carlos

Eric Ariel Montenegro

Police Director Omar Pinzón Saturday announced the creation of a new police zone that will cover the districts of Capira and San Carlos.Pinzón said that it is part of a strategic plan to reduce ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Banco General branch in Versalles robbed

Redacción de La Prensa

A robbery occurred Tuesday morning at the Banco General branch in Versailles, Juan Díaz.The amount of money taken is unknown so far.Police sources indicated that the offenders came to the bank in ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
University suspends classes

Redacción de La Prensa

Classes at the central campus of the University of Panama were suspended today due to a protest by some students.University General Secretary Miguel Angel Candanedo reported that the suspension ...

+ info

PUBLIC SECURITY /
Authorities seize 220 kilos of cocaine in Chame

Eric Ariel Montenegro,Especial para La Prensa |

About 220 kilos of cocaine was seized Monday by police in Gorgona, Chame.The drugs were guarded by several people who fled was police arrived.Police searched the area and captured one person and ...

+ info

INVESTIGATION /
Five prisoners escape from La Joyita

Redacción de La Prensa

Five inmates escaped this morning from Pavilion 6 of La Joyita prison.Police have launched a manhunt for the escapees, and an investigation has started to determine how they got out.The fugitives ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police officer arrested in Los Santos for drugs

Alcibíades Cortez,Especial para La Prensa | PLAYA EL LONGORONAL, Los Santos

A police lieutenant who works in Los Santos has been arrested with two other people on drug charges.The three were allegedly caught with cocaine and marijuana in their vehicle at El Longoronal ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
National Institute reopens

Redacción de La Prensa

Classes at the National Institute partially resumed today under heavy security.Many of the students arrived with their parents to the campus, which was under heavy security.Education Minister ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Minors charged for vandalism in Metro station

Redacción de La Prensa

Two teens were caught at 3 a.m. today after discharging at least a dozen fire extinguishers in the el Ingenio Metro Station.The incident took place a few hours before service began for the ...

+ info

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Probe opened into tear gas´purchases

Juan Manuel Díaz

The second anti-corruption prosecutor has opened an investigation to determine if there were cost overruns in contracts signed by the last government for the purchase of $24 million in tear gas ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona.
Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...

elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios

El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso.
El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. AFP/Archivo

AP | CARACAS, VENEZUELA

La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...