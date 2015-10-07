Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

VATICAN /
Panama bishops attend meeting in Rome

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., ROME, Italy

David Bishop Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza has traveled to Rome with Bocas del Toro Bishop Anibal Saldana Santamaria to represent Panama at the Vatican's Synod of family.Lacunza will coordinate the ...

RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS. /
Pope Francis arrives in Ecuador

AFP | QUITO, Ecuador

Pope Francis arrived in Ecuador on Sunday to kick off his first South American trip in two years that will also take him to Bolivia and Paraguay and see him highlight the plight of the poor.The ...

RELIGION /
Uriah Ashley named auxiliary bishop

Redacción de La Prensa

Pope Francisco has named Penonomé Bishop Uriah Ashley as the new auxiliary bishop of Panama, the Vatican announced today. At a press conference, Ashley said he was privileged to be promoted to the ...

RELIGION /
Lacunza appointed to two committees

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C.,Especial para La Prensa | ROMA, Italia

Just two months after having been named a cardinal, Pope Francis has assigned David Bishop José Luis Lacunza to two committees within the Vatican.Lacunza will be a member of the Congregation for ...

RELIGION /
Pope calls for universal access to water

AP | VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is encouraging the world to ensure its water supplies are protected and available to all.Francis noted the United Nations was marking Sunday as an occasion to draw attention to ...

RELIGION /
Lacunza celebrates mass with Pope Francis

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C.

A day after becoming the first cardinal from Panama, David Bishop José Luis Lacunza celebrated mass Sunday with Pope Francis and 160 other cardinals in St. Peter's basilica.During the vigorous ...

RELIGION /
Lacunza officially named a cardinal

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C.

Pope Francis Saturday ordained 20 new cardinals, among them David Bishop José Luis Lacunza.With these appointments, Pope Francis sought to address what he saw as political problems within the ...

RELIGION /
Pope welcomes new cardinals

EFE | CIUDAD DEL VATICANO

Pope Francis presided over an ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of New Cardinals on Saturday morning, in St. Peter’s Basilica.Twenty new members of the Clergy of Rome were created, the ...

RELIGION /
José Luiz Lacunza to be inducted as a cardinal today

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C.

David Bishop José Luis Lacunza will be inducted in a ceremony at the Vatican today as one of 20 new cardinals named by Pope Francis.Lacunza is the first cardinal from Panama. Attending the ...

RELIGION /
Bishop leaves for Rome to be named a cardinal

Eduardo Mendoza

At 6:30 p.m. yesterday, David Bishop José Luis Lacunza departed Tocumen International Airport on a flight headed to Rome, Italy.It is there that he will go to the Vatican to be named the first ...

RELIGION /
Pope appoints José Luis Lacunza as a cardinal

EFE | VATICAN CITY

An archbishop from Panama has been named a cardinal, one of 20 appointed today by Pope Francis.Pope Francis named Monsignor José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, 70, archbishop of David, as one of the 20 ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona.
Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...

elecciones del 20 de mayo Oposición venezolana pide a la ONU que evite avalar comicios

El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso.
El presidente Nicolás Maduro se dirigió el viernes a Guterres para mencionarle que los reglamentos de la ONU le facultan para designar comisiones de observación electoral a cualquier proceso. AFP/Archivo

AP | CARACAS, VENEZUELA

La oposición venezolana solicitó este lunes 12 de marzo a la Organización de Naciones Unidas que evite reconocer los comicios ...