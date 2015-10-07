Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
VATICAN
/
Panama bishops attend meeting in Rome
David Bishop Cardinal Jose Luis Lacunza has traveled to Rome with Bocas del Toro Bishop Anibal Saldana Santamaria to represent Panama at the Vatican's Synod of family.Lacunza will coordinate the ...
RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS.
/
Pope Francis arrives in Ecuador
Pope Francis arrived in Ecuador on Sunday to kick off his first South American trip in two years that will also take him to Bolivia and Paraguay and see him highlight the plight of the poor.The ...
RELIGION
/
Uriah Ashley named auxiliary bishop
Pope Francisco has named Penonomé Bishop Uriah Ashley as the new auxiliary bishop of Panama, the Vatican announced today. At a press conference, Ashley said he was privileged to be promoted to the ...
RELIGION
/
Lacunza appointed to two committees
Just two months after having been named a cardinal, Pope Francis has assigned David Bishop José Luis Lacunza to two committees within the Vatican.Lacunza will be a member of the Congregation for ...
RELIGION
/
Pope calls for universal access to water
Pope Francis is encouraging the world to ensure its water supplies are protected and available to all.Francis noted the United Nations was marking Sunday as an occasion to draw attention to ...
RELIGION
/
Lacunza celebrates mass with Pope Francis
A day after becoming the first cardinal from Panama, David Bishop José Luis Lacunza celebrated mass Sunday with Pope Francis and 160 other cardinals in St. Peter's basilica.During the vigorous ...
RELIGION
/
Lacunza officially named a cardinal
Pope Francis Saturday ordained 20 new cardinals, among them David Bishop José Luis Lacunza.With these appointments, Pope Francis sought to address what he saw as political problems within the ...
RELIGION
/
Pope welcomes new cardinals
Pope Francis presided over an ordinary Public Consistory for the Creation of New Cardinals on Saturday morning, in St. Peter’s Basilica.Twenty new members of the Clergy of Rome were created, the ...
RELIGION
/
José Luiz Lacunza to be inducted as a cardinal today
David Bishop José Luis Lacunza will be inducted in a ceremony at the Vatican today as one of 20 new cardinals named by Pope Francis.Lacunza is the first cardinal from Panama. Attending the ...
RELIGION
/
Bishop leaves for Rome to be named a cardinal
At 6:30 p.m. yesterday, David Bishop José Luis Lacunza departed Tocumen International Airport on a flight headed to Rome, Italy.It is there that he will go to the Vatican to be named the first ...
RELIGION
/
Pope appoints José Luis Lacunza as a cardinal
An archbishop from Panama has been named a cardinal, one of 20 appointed today by Pope Francis.Pope Francis named Monsignor José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán, 70, archbishop of David, as one of the 20 ...
