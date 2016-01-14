Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Protest

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

HEALTH /
Nursing technicians declare strike

Eric Ariel Montenegro, Vielka Corro Ríos

Nursing technicians declared a work stoppage today to demand a wage increase from health authorities.This morning, a group of technicians protested on Via Transístmica, opposite the Social ...

+ info

PROTEST /
Cyclists demand respect

Cyclists from Veraguas, Coclé, Los Santos and Herrera yesterday conducted a demonstration on the Pan-American Highway in Divisa to demand respect from motorists.The protesters, escorted by members ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Injuries reported during protest at the National Institute

Urania Cecilia Molina

A teacher and a student of the National Institute were injured this morning during a protest.The teacher was injured in the arm, while the student was wounded in the back.Education Director Mario ...

+ info

CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE /
Protest closes Vía Transístmica

José González Pinilla

A group of university students and teachers from the regional center of the University of Panama (UP) in the District of San Miguelito closed Vía Transmística for half an hour this evening, ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Metro Bus operators schedule protest

Cinthia Almanza

A protest is scheduled for 5 a.m. Monday by Metro Bus operators in the operations courtyard of Mi Bus, located in La Doña.The protest was confirmed by union leader Lenín Vargas. Vargas said ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Police arrest 16 Canal workers at protest

Amada Racero,Especial para La Prensa |

About 16 employees of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) were arrested by police when they tried to close the road in Los Cuatro Altos this morning.The protest was announced last night on social ...

+ info

LABOR /
Canal workers close road in Colón

Amada Racero

A group of workers of the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) closed Vía Transístmica in Colón.The protest began at 7 a.m.The complainants burned tires in the middle of the road demanding better working ...

+ info

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Protest held in Pacora over lack of water

Redacción de La Prensa

Residents of Cabra, in Pacora, closed the main road in the sector this morning to protest the two-month water outage in the community.The complainants stated that they have already held talks with ...

+ info

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Protesters demand water service in La Chorrera

Eric Ariel Montenegro

Residents of El Arado in La Chorrera closed streets in the community today to demand water service.They said they have been waiting for more than 10 years for service to be extended to their ...

+ info

PUBLIC SERVICES /
Lack of water leads to protest in Los Santos

Alcibíades Cortez,ESPECIAL PARA LA PRENSA | GUARARÉ, Los Santos

A group of inhabitants of Guararé Arriba, Los Santos closed the main road in the community due to a lack of water that has been ongoing for a number of weeks.Resident Armando Cedeño said that they ...

+ info

AGRICULTURE /
Onion farmers protest in Volcán, Chiriquí

Sandra Alicia Rivera, VOLCÁN, Chiriquí.

Some 150 onion producers protested today in Volcán, Chiriquí, against imports that they say are undermining their livelihoods.The protesters closed the principal street in the community and called ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Protest closes highway

Luis Alberto Rodríguez, CHEPO

A group of squatters closed the Pan-American Highway at 3 a.m. today at the entrance of Chepo.The squatters are currently living in a sector of Las Margaritas, and are demanding the government ...

+ info

LABOR /
Loggers hold protest in Tortí

This morning, a group of loggers closed the main road in Torti, Chepo.They are demanding the government issue them permits so they can continue working.The protest has blocked traffic in the area. ...

+ info

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Protesters close bridge over Changuinola River

Pedro Rodíguez, CHANGUINOLA, Bocas del Toro

About 80 protesters closed the bridge over the Changuinola River Bocas del Toro today to demand pensions promised by the goverment.The pensions were to be paid from the National Assistance Program ...

+ info

CIVIC AFFAIRS /
Protest planned to denounce shooting in France

Redacción

The National Council of Journalists (CNP) will hold a protest Monday in the French Plaza in Casco Antiguo to denounce yesterday's shooting by Muslim extremists at the Paris-based newspaper Charlie ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Deportes Video: Felipe Baloy tiene cruce de palabras con un aficionado

El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros. El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros.
El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros. Tomado de Internet/Emisoras Unidas

Henry Cárdenas P.

Minutos antes del partido de liga de su equipo, Municipal de Guatemala, el defensa panameño Felipe Baloy tuvo un cruce de ...

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco

Lanzador de los Diamondbacks Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados

Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona.
Randall Delgado abrió cinco partidos la pasada campaña con Arizona. AFP/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

El lanzador panameño Randall Delgado empezará la temporada en la lista de lesionados de los Diamondbacks de Arizona debido a ...