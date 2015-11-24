Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
FINANCE
/
Public debt reaches almost $20 billion
Panama's public debt at the end of October amounted to $19.998 billion, representing an increase of $1.6 billion compared with the same month in 2014, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.Of ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Public debt to top $25 billion
The public debt will rise to $25.2 billion in 2020, according to the latest government estimates.The projections are contained within a document that examines proposed spending within the Law of ...
ECONOMY
/
Deficit increases $1.8 billion in 2014
Panama's debt increased $1.8 billion last year, about $1 billion more than the 2013 increase.The growth was an estimated 4 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). that is within the ...
ECONOMY
/
Government debt totals almost $1.9 billion in 2014
The government ran a $1.88 billion deficit in 2014, equivalent to 4 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).The deficit was within the limits of the Fiscal Social Responsibility law, which ...
