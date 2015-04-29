Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Retirees

GOVERNMENT /
Assembly approves pension increase

Redacción de La Prensa

With the unanimous vote of the plenary of the National Assembly, the bill increasing the pension of retirees was approved Tuesday on third debate.The proposal submitted by the executive changes ...

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT /
Gambling winnings to be taxes to pay for pension increase

Alex E. Hernández

The government has decided to tax gambling winnings to finance part of the increase promised to retirees and pensioners.After meeting with the Association of Administrators of Games of Chance ...

GOVERNMENT /
Pension payments to be delivered early due to summit

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Due to the Summit of the Americas, retirees and pensioners will receive their payments on April 6,7 and 8 this week.Government offices are closed Friday due to the summit, which is bringing ...

POLITICS /
Pension fund problems to be analyzed

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The executive, through Minister of Health Javier Terrientes, asked the National Assembly yesterday for the withdrawal of a bill that sought to increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay ...

POLITICS /
Assembly to debate gasoline tax increase

Aminta Bustamante

The National Assembly is slated to debate a bill this week that will increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay for an increase to pensions for retirees.The bill was submitted by Minister ...

ECONOMY /
Increase in gas tax rejected

Redacción de La Prensa

A government proposal to increase the gas tax 5 cents per liter to fund an increase in pensions for retirees has been widely rejected.The Independent Movement for Panama (Movin') said the tax ...

ECONOMY /
Increase in gas tax proposed to boost pensions

Roberto González Jiménez

The cabinet Council Tuesday approved a 5-cent increase per liter in the gasoline tax to boost pensions for retirees.Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia confirmed yesterday that ...

