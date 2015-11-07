Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

PUBLIC FINANCES /
State revenues slightly ahead of last year

Roberto González Jiménez

Government revenues between January and September were slightly higher than the amount collected in the same period last year.Revenue totaled $4.5 billion, which represents an increase of 0.8 ...

PUBLIC FINANCES /
DGI introduces new measures to fight tax evasion

Roberto González Jiménez

The General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) will introduce new mechanisms of collections on the transfer of property and services tax (ITBMS) in an attempt to reduce evasion, which is calculated ...

GOVERNMENT /
Revenues increase slightly in first seven months of the year

Luis Bellini

An increase in the collection of revenue in the first seven months of the year has generated optimism in the General Revenue Department.The agency collected $2.7 billion, $6 million more than the ...

GOVERNMENT /
Revenues fall 4.5 percent

Roberto González Jiménez

State revenue for the first two months of the year totaled $787.9 million, 4.5 percent less than the same period of the previous year and 3.5 percent less than what had been budgeted.Tax revenues, ...

FINANCES /
State collects $6.8 billion in 2014

Roberto González Jiménez

State revenue totaled $6.8 billion in 2014, an increase of $75 million or 1.1 percent compared to 2013.The deficit increased $552.3 million, which was 7.4 percent above the projected amount. Tax ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

acuerdo de paz Santos descongela diálogo con ELN pese a derrota electoral en Colombia

El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos. El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos.
El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos. AP/Archivo

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Col ombia

El gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos anunció este lunes 12 de marzo la reactivación de los diálogos con la guerrilla del ELN, ...

Deportes Video: Felipe Baloy tiene cruce de palabras con un aficionado

El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros. El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros.
El panameño Felipe Baloy es alejado de la cerca por parte de sus compañeros. Tomado de Internet/Emisoras Unidas

Henry Cárdenas P.

Minutos antes del partido de liga de su equipo, Municipal de Guatemala, el defensa panameño Felipe Baloy tuvo un cruce de ...

Videos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos Vídeo
Defensa de Martinelli habla sobre el caso de los indultos

Eric Polanco