PUBLIC FINANCES
/
State revenues slightly ahead of last year
Government revenues between January and September were slightly higher than the amount collected in the same period last year.Revenue totaled $4.5 billion, which represents an increase of 0.8 ...
PUBLIC FINANCES
/
DGI introduces new measures to fight tax evasion
The General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) will introduce new mechanisms of collections on the transfer of property and services tax (ITBMS) in an attempt to reduce evasion, which is calculated ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Revenues increase slightly in first seven months of the year
An increase in the collection of revenue in the first seven months of the year has generated optimism in the General Revenue Department.The agency collected $2.7 billion, $6 million more than the ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Revenues fall 4.5 percent
State revenue for the first two months of the year totaled $787.9 million, 4.5 percent less than the same period of the previous year and 3.5 percent less than what had been budgeted.Tax revenues, ...
FINANCES
/
State collects $6.8 billion in 2014
State revenue totaled $6.8 billion in 2014, an increase of $75 million or 1.1 percent compared to 2013.The deficit increased $552.3 million, which was 7.4 percent above the projected amount. Tax ...
