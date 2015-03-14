Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Schools

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

EDUCATION /
Schools in disrepair

Urania Cecilia Molina

At least 80 of 134 schools in Panama City have structural problems caused by the passage of time and lack of preventive maintenance.Panama City Regional Educational Director Federico Castro said ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Students return to school

Rosalía Simmons, Yaritza Gricel Mojica

More than 700,000 students returned to school today for the start of the 2015 school year.The government has initiated a plan to improve the educational system that is aimed at improving ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Ministry to spend $70 million on repairs, construction

Urania Cecilia Molina

The Ministry of Education will allocate $70 million to school improvements to have them ready for the start of the year on Feb. 23.The ministry plans to spend money on building new schools and ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional

Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor.
Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...

Liga de Campeones Shakhtar y Sevilla, a la conquista de Roma y Old Trafford

Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase.
Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. AFP

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El Manchester United y Roma juegan este martes (2:45 p.m.) la vuelta de los octavos de la Liga de Campeones ante el Sevilla y ...

acuerdo de paz Santos descongela diálogo con ELN pese a derrota electoral en Colombia

El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos. El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos.
El mandatario de Colombia Juan Manuel Santos. AP/Archivo

AFP | BOGOTÁ, Col ombia

El gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos anunció este lunes 12 de marzo la reactivación de los diálogos con la guerrilla del ELN, ...