EDUCATION
/
Schools in disrepair
At least 80 of 134 schools in Panama City have structural problems caused by the passage of time and lack of preventive maintenance.Panama City Regional Educational Director Federico Castro said ...
EDUCATION
/
Students return to school
More than 700,000 students returned to school today for the start of the 2015 school year.The government has initiated a plan to improve the educational system that is aimed at improving ...
EDUCATION
/
Ministry to spend $70 million on repairs, construction
The Ministry of Education will allocate $70 million to school improvements to have them ready for the start of the year on Feb. 23.The ministry plans to spend money on building new schools and ...
Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional
Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...
Liga de Campeones Shakhtar y Sevilla, a la conquista de Roma y Old Trafford
El Manchester United y Roma juegan este martes (2:45 p.m.) la vuelta de los octavos de la Liga de Campeones ante el Sevilla y ...
acuerdo de paz Santos descongela diálogo con ELN pese a derrota electoral en Colombia
El gobierno de Juan Manuel Santos anunció este lunes 12 de marzo la reactivación de los diálogos con la guerrilla del ELN, ...