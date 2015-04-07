Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Security Council

PUBLIC SAFETY /
Security Council ordered detention of dissidents

Angel López Guía

A government source has confirmed that the temporary detention and interrogation of Cuban dissident Rosa María Payá at Tocumen International Airport Sunday who were coming to Panama for the Summit ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Garuz and Pérez called to trial

Redacción de La Prensa

Prosecutors have called former Security Council executive secretaries Alejandro Garúz and Gustavo Pérez to trial for offenses related to the alleged illegal surveillance carried out by the ...

NATIONAL SECURITY /
Investigation requested into alleged spying on former president

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

National Security Council Executive Secretary Rolando Lopez has asked the Attorney General to investigate claims that the agency is conducting illegal surveillance of former President Ricardo ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Prosecutors have interviewed 44 victims of illegal wiretaps

Angel López Guía

Prosecutors today confirmed that, to date, 44 victims of illegal wiretaps during the government of Ricardo Martinelli have given statements.There are an estimated 150 victims.According to the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Garúz taken to hearing on 2013 incident

Juan Díaz

Former Security Council Executive Secretary Alejandro Garúz was transported from La Gran Joya prison this morning to attend a hearing on a June 2013 incident involving a journalist.The transfer ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
More spying victims identified

Juan Manuel Díaz

A new group of victims of illegal wiretaps during the last administration met with prosecutors yesterday as part of the investigation into the matter.One of them was Panama City Mayor José Isabel ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
'Martinelli is responsible': Arosemena de Troitiño

Luis Burón-Barahona, Luis Bellini

Former President Ricardo Martinelli should be held accountable for the illegal surveillance that took place during his administration.This is the view of former Supreme Court Justice Esmeralda ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Pérez and Garuz remain in custody

Olmedo Rodríguez

Former Security Council general secretaries Gustavo Pérez and Alejandro Garuz remain in custody today after undergoing questoining yesterday by prosecutors over alleged illegal surveillance ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Prosecutors interview Pérez

Redacción

For two hours, former National Security Council Secretary Gustavo Pérez was interviewed by prosecutors today investigating the illegal monitoring of phone conversations and electronic ...

JUDICIAL /
Witness says Gustavo Pérez knew about spy equipment

José González Pinilla

A protected witness said today that the former secretary of the National Security Council, Gustavo Pérez, who served in the government of former President Ricardo Martinelli, acquired equipment to ...

INTERCEPTION OF COMMUNICATIONS DURING MARTINELLI ERA /
Cost overruns reported in purchase of spy equipment

Luis Burón-Barahona, Eduardo Mendoza

Israeli espionage equipment acquired by the government of Ricardo Martinelli in mid-2010 for $13.5 million was worth only $2 million, said sources of the Security Council, which is investigating ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

