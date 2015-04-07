Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Security Council ordered detention of dissidents
A government source has confirmed that the temporary detention and interrogation of Cuban dissident Rosa María Payá at Tocumen International Airport Sunday who were coming to Panama for the Summit ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Garuz and Pérez called to trial
Prosecutors have called former Security Council executive secretaries Alejandro Garúz and Gustavo Pérez to trial for offenses related to the alleged illegal surveillance carried out by the ...
NATIONAL SECURITY
/
Investigation requested into alleged spying on former president
National Security Council Executive Secretary Rolando Lopez has asked the Attorney General to investigate claims that the agency is conducting illegal surveillance of former President Ricardo ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Prosecutors have interviewed 44 victims of illegal wiretaps
Prosecutors today confirmed that, to date, 44 victims of illegal wiretaps during the government of Ricardo Martinelli have given statements.There are an estimated 150 victims.According to the ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Garúz taken to hearing on 2013 incident
Former Security Council Executive Secretary Alejandro Garúz was transported from La Gran Joya prison this morning to attend a hearing on a June 2013 incident involving a journalist.The transfer ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
More spying victims identified
A new group of victims of illegal wiretaps during the last administration met with prosecutors yesterday as part of the investigation into the matter.One of them was Panama City Mayor José Isabel ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
'Martinelli is responsible': Arosemena de Troitiño
Former President Ricardo Martinelli should be held accountable for the illegal surveillance that took place during his administration.This is the view of former Supreme Court Justice Esmeralda ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Pérez and Garuz remain in custody
Former Security Council general secretaries Gustavo Pérez and Alejandro Garuz remain in custody today after undergoing questoining yesterday by prosecutors over alleged illegal surveillance ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Prosecutors interview Pérez
For two hours, former National Security Council Secretary Gustavo Pérez was interviewed by prosecutors today investigating the illegal monitoring of phone conversations and electronic ...
JUDICIAL
/
Witness says Gustavo Pérez knew about spy equipment
A protected witness said today that the former secretary of the National Security Council, Gustavo Pérez, who served in the government of former President Ricardo Martinelli, acquired equipment to ...
INTERCEPTION OF COMMUNICATIONS DURING MARTINELLI ERA
/
Cost overruns reported in purchase of spy equipment
Israeli espionage equipment acquired by the government of Ricardo Martinelli in mid-2010 for $13.5 million was worth only $2 million, said sources of the Security Council, which is investigating ...
