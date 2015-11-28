Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Social Security

FINANCIAL AFFAIRS /
Social Security orders 18 audits from comptroller

Ohigginis Arcia Jaramillo

Social Security officials have sent 18 requests to the Office of the Comptroller to audit contracts issued by the previous administration.Officials said that these contracts are worth more than ...

HEALTH /
Financing of City Hospital project questioned

Ohigginis Arcia Jaramillo

The Hospital City project in Ancón is being financed with funds from the agency's maternity and professional risk programs.This financing was outlined in a report by Fifth Anti-Corruption ...

HEALTH /
Elevators out of service at hospital

Angel López Guía

Social Security has reported that the three elevators at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital are out of service.There are plans to use a service elevator at the back of the nine-story building move ...

GOVERNMENT /
Social Security director to appear before National Assembly

Gustavo O. Aparacio A. / José González Pinilla

The plenary of the National Assembly unanimously approved a proposal today to summon Social Security Director Estivenson Giron to answer questions posed by members.The questions to be asked ...

SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT /
Increase in pensions to be retroactive

Redacción de La Prensa

The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...

SOCIAL SERVICES /
Chamber asks government to address Social Security issues

Redacción de La Prensa

After the completion of the seventh Summit of the Americas, the Chamber of Commerce today requested the government resume its discussion on pressing social issues that have been put on hold due to ...

GOVERNMENT /
Pension payments to be delivered early due to summit

Yaritza Gricel Mojica

Due to the Summit of the Americas, retirees and pensioners will receive their payments on April 6,7 and 8 this week.Government offices are closed Friday due to the summit, which is bringing ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Guillermo Sáez-Llorens charged in infant deaths

José González Pinilla

Former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens was interviewed today by prosecutors over a complaint filed against him in relation to the deaths of 10 infants in 2013 at the agency's ...

FINANCES /
Debate slated over future of pension program

Roberto González Jiménez

Social Security Director Estivenson Girón said a national debate will be held on the future of the Social Security pension program to ensure its sustainability.The program will begin operating at ...

FINANCE /
Council approves Social Security plan to invest in bonds

Redacción de La Prensa

The Cabinet Council today approved a decree which authorizes Social Security to invest in securities issued by the government on local and international markets.The decree is in accordance with ...

GOVERNMENT /
Social Security to spend $2 million to upgrade SIPE

Urania Cecilia Molina

Social Security will spend $2 million to improve the maligned System of Income and Economic Benefits (SIPE).Igmhar Sánchez, Social Security's director of Innovation and Technology, explained that ...

GOVERNMENT /
Assembly to question heads of Panama Canal, Social Security

José González Pinilla / Gustavo Aparicio

The plenary of the National Assembly approved a proposal this afternoon to call Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano before the body to answer questions about the waterway's finances and ...

HEALTH /
Cost of City Hospital project spirals out of control

Urania Cecilia Molina

Social Security will have to spend $500 million to finish and equip the City Hospital project, pushing the total cost to twice the projected amount.There are also doubts that the agency has the ...

INTERNATIONAL /
Honduran fugitive arrested in Panama

ACAN-EFE | TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Honduran Gabriela Maria Lainez has been arrested in Panama for her alleged involvement in the embezzlement of millions of dollars from Honduran Social Security. Lainez, who has lived in Panama ...

In English /
Social Security files complaint against Petaquilla Minerals

Alex E. Hernández

Social Security has started a legal process against the Canadian mining company Petaquilla Minerals for the non-payment of $3.8 million in unpaid benefits owed to 604 employees.The Ministry of ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Piden una salida a la 'crisis' Diputados de oposición denuncian 'conducta amenazante' del Ejecutivo

Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela.
Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Andrea Gallo

Diputados de los partidos opositores Revolucionario Democrático (PRD) y Cambio Democrático (CD) denunciaron lo que han ...

Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional

Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor.
Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...

Liga de Campeones Shakhtar y Sevilla, a la conquista de Roma y Old Trafford

Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase.
Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. AFP

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El Manchester United y Roma juegan este martes (2:45 p.m.) la vuelta de los octavos de la Liga de Campeones ante el Sevilla y ...