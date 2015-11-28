Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
FINANCIAL AFFAIRS
/
Social Security orders 18 audits from comptroller
Social Security officials have sent 18 requests to the Office of the Comptroller to audit contracts issued by the previous administration.Officials said that these contracts are worth more than ...
HEALTH
/
Financing of City Hospital project questioned
The Hospital City project in Ancón is being financed with funds from the agency's maternity and professional risk programs.This financing was outlined in a report by Fifth Anti-Corruption ...
HEALTH
/
Elevators out of service at hospital
Social Security has reported that the three elevators at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital are out of service.There are plans to use a service elevator at the back of the nine-story building move ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Social Security director to appear before National Assembly
The plenary of the National Assembly unanimously approved a proposal today to summon Social Security Director Estivenson Giron to answer questions posed by members.The questions to be asked ...
SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
/
Increase in pensions to be retroactive
The increase in monthly pensions for Social Security retirees will be retroactive to April 1, the Ministry of Economy and Finance has announced.This increase will cost an estimated $70 million a ...
SOCIAL SERVICES
/
Chamber asks government to address Social Security issues
After the completion of the seventh Summit of the Americas, the Chamber of Commerce today requested the government resume its discussion on pressing social issues that have been put on hold due to ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Pension payments to be delivered early due to summit
Due to the Summit of the Americas, retirees and pensioners will receive their payments on April 6,7 and 8 this week.Government offices are closed Friday due to the summit, which is bringing ...
JUDICIAL AFFAIRS
/
Guillermo Sáez-Llorens charged in infant deaths
Former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens was interviewed today by prosecutors over a complaint filed against him in relation to the deaths of 10 infants in 2013 at the agency's ...
FINANCES
/
Debate slated over future of pension program
Social Security Director Estivenson Girón said a national debate will be held on the future of the Social Security pension program to ensure its sustainability.The program will begin operating at ...
FINANCE
/
Council approves Social Security plan to invest in bonds
The Cabinet Council today approved a decree which authorizes Social Security to invest in securities issued by the government on local and international markets.The decree is in accordance with ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Social Security to spend $2 million to upgrade SIPE
Social Security will spend $2 million to improve the maligned System of Income and Economic Benefits (SIPE).Igmhar Sánchez, Social Security's director of Innovation and Technology, explained that ...
GOVERNMENT
/
Assembly to question heads of Panama Canal, Social Security
The plenary of the National Assembly approved a proposal this afternoon to call Panama Canal Administrator Jorge Luis Quijano before the body to answer questions about the waterway's finances and ...
HEALTH
/
Cost of City Hospital project spirals out of control
Social Security will have to spend $500 million to finish and equip the City Hospital project, pushing the total cost to twice the projected amount.There are also doubts that the agency has the ...
INTERNATIONAL
/
Honduran fugitive arrested in Panama
Honduran Gabriela Maria Lainez has been arrested in Panama for her alleged involvement in the embezzlement of millions of dollars from Honduran Social Security. Lainez, who has lived in Panama ...
In English
/
Social Security files complaint against Petaquilla Minerals
Social Security has started a legal process against the Canadian mining company Petaquilla Minerals for the non-payment of $3.8 million in unpaid benefits owed to 604 employees.The Ministry of ...
