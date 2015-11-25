Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Strike

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

LABOR /
Strike causes millions of dollars in losses

Wilfredo Jordán

The 24-hour work stoppage on the construction of the third set of locks caused an estimated $1 million in damages, said Panama Canal Authority (ACP)."This harmed us greatly, not only the Canal but ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Fermín Naudeau Institute teachers begin strike

Cinthia Almanza

Teachers at the Fermin Naudeau Institute started a 48-hour strike today to demand the Ministry of Education improve the infrastructure of the campus.Teacher Nidia Aguirre said that the measure was ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Chepo transporters suspend strike

Cinthia Almanza

Informal drivers of the San Cristobal Cooperative of Chepo have suspended the strike that started earlier this morning.They suspended the strike after agreeing to meet with transit authority ATTT ...

+ info

AGRICULTURE /
Onion producers end strike

Angel López Guía, Aet Elisa Tejera C.

The sit-down strike decreed Sunday by producers in Chiriquí was suspended this afternoon once an agreement as reached with the Minister of Agricultural Development Jorge Arango.Augusto Jimenez, ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Thousands impacted by Metro bus strike

Thousands of riders have been stranded by a strike declared today by Metro Bus drivers.The strike began just after midnight. Union leader Antenor Guadamuz said the decision was made because Metro ...

+ info

EDUCATION /
Education supervisors in La Chorrera declare strike

Eric Ariel Montenegro, LA CHORRERA, Panamá Oeste

Regional educational supervisors in La Chorrera today called a strike demanding salary increases and less overcrowding in administrative offices.Supervisor Esther Torres said that after nine ...

+ info

TRANSPORTATION /
Agreement ends Metro bus strike

Getzalette Reyes/rosalía Simmons

Representatives of the government and the union representing Metro bus drivers signed an agreement early this morning ending a work stoppage.The meeting started at 8 p.m. Thursday and lasted until ...

+ info

CANAL AFFAIRS /
Work restarts on access channel to new locks

Wilfredo Jordán

After a seven-day strike, workers on the Pacific access channel (Pac 4) to the new locks of the Panama Canal returned to work yesterday.The strike was ended by the signing of an agreement between ...

+ info

Labor Conflict /
Agreement reached to end strike at Panama Canal expansion

Wilfredo Jordán

An agreement was reached today between the construction workers union Untraics and the consortium FCC-ICA-MECO that put an end to the strike that began Dec. 23.The consortium is working on the ...

+ info

Third set of locks /
Strike not impacting construction of new locks

Wilfredo Jordán

Construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion is continuing normally despite a strike by workers assigned to the dredging of an access channel on the Pacific side of the ...

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

Piden una salida a la 'crisis' Diputados de oposición denuncian 'conducta amenazante' del Ejecutivo

Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela.
Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Andrea Gallo

Diputados de los partidos opositores Revolucionario Democrático (PRD) y Cambio Democrático (CD) denunciaron lo que han ...

Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional

Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor.
Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...

Liga de Campeones Shakhtar y Sevilla, a la conquista de Roma y Old Trafford

Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase.
Los jugadores del Sevilla se preparan para concretar el pase. AFP

AFP | PARÍS, Francia

El Manchester United y Roma juegan este martes (2:45 p.m.) la vuelta de los octavos de la Liga de Campeones ante el Sevilla y ...