LABOR
/
Strike causes millions of dollars in losses
The 24-hour work stoppage on the construction of the third set of locks caused an estimated $1 million in damages, said Panama Canal Authority (ACP)."This harmed us greatly, not only the Canal but ...
EDUCATION
/
Fermín Naudeau Institute teachers begin strike
Teachers at the Fermin Naudeau Institute started a 48-hour strike today to demand the Ministry of Education improve the infrastructure of the campus.Teacher Nidia Aguirre said that the measure was ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Chepo transporters suspend strike
Informal drivers of the San Cristobal Cooperative of Chepo have suspended the strike that started earlier this morning.They suspended the strike after agreeing to meet with transit authority ATTT ...
AGRICULTURE
/
Onion producers end strike
The sit-down strike decreed Sunday by producers in Chiriquí was suspended this afternoon once an agreement as reached with the Minister of Agricultural Development Jorge Arango.Augusto Jimenez, ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Thousands impacted by Metro bus strike
Thousands of riders have been stranded by a strike declared today by Metro Bus drivers.The strike began just after midnight. Union leader Antenor Guadamuz said the decision was made because Metro ...
EDUCATION
/
Education supervisors in La Chorrera declare strike
Regional educational supervisors in La Chorrera today called a strike demanding salary increases and less overcrowding in administrative offices.Supervisor Esther Torres said that after nine ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Agreement ends Metro bus strike
Representatives of the government and the union representing Metro bus drivers signed an agreement early this morning ending a work stoppage.The meeting started at 8 p.m. Thursday and lasted until ...
CANAL AFFAIRS
/
Work restarts on access channel to new locks
After a seven-day strike, workers on the Pacific access channel (Pac 4) to the new locks of the Panama Canal returned to work yesterday.The strike was ended by the signing of an agreement between ...
Labor Conflict
/
Agreement reached to end strike at Panama Canal expansion
An agreement was reached today between the construction workers union Untraics and the consortium FCC-ICA-MECO that put an end to the strike that began Dec. 23.The consortium is working on the ...
Third set of locks
/
Strike not impacting construction of new locks
Construction of the third set of locks of the Panama Canal expansion is continuing normally despite a strike by workers assigned to the dredging of an access channel on the Pacific side of the ...
