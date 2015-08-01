Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Surveillance

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Investigation launched into purchase of spy equipment

Carlos Vargas, Juan Manuel Díaz

The Public Ministry yesterday opened an investigation into the purchase of surveillance equipment known as Pegasus from an Israeli contractor during the government of Ricardo Martinelli.The ...

GOVERNMENT /
Audit reveals irregularities in purchase of spy equipment

Olmedo Rodríguez

An audit of the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous administration by the Social Investment Fund, which later became the National Assistance program (PAN), has found a lack of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Supreme Court assigns cases involving Martinelli

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Supreme Court assigned five of the six complaints filed against former President Ricardo Martinelli for his alleged links to illegal wiretaps carried out during his administration.The ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
More spying victims identified

Juan Manuel Díaz

A new group of victims of illegal wiretaps during the last administration met with prosecutors yesterday as part of the investigation into the matter.One of them was Panama City Mayor José Isabel ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Human rights leaders concerned about surveillance

Redacción

The illegal wiretaps ordered by the former heads of the National Security Council have generated concern among human rights activists.José Miguel Vivanco, director of the of the Americas Division ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Surveillance violated human rights

Redacción

No secret was safe due to the interception of phone conversations that took place during the Presidency of Ricardo Martinelli.Sensitive conversations involving opposition politicians, journalists, ...

