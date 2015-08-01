Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Investigation launched into purchase of spy equipment
The Public Ministry yesterday opened an investigation into the purchase of surveillance equipment known as Pegasus from an Israeli contractor during the government of Ricardo Martinelli.The ...
Audit reveals irregularities in purchase of spy equipment
An audit of the purchase of surveillance equipment during the previous administration by the Social Investment Fund, which later became the National Assistance program (PAN), has found a lack of ...
Supreme Court assigns cases involving Martinelli
The Supreme Court assigned five of the six complaints filed against former President Ricardo Martinelli for his alleged links to illegal wiretaps carried out during his administration.The ...
More spying victims identified
A new group of victims of illegal wiretaps during the last administration met with prosecutors yesterday as part of the investigation into the matter.One of them was Panama City Mayor José Isabel ...
Human rights leaders concerned about surveillance
The illegal wiretaps ordered by the former heads of the National Security Council have generated concern among human rights activists.José Miguel Vivanco, director of the of the Americas Division ...
Surveillance violated human rights
No secret was safe due to the interception of phone conversations that took place during the Presidency of Ricardo Martinelli.Sensitive conversations involving opposition politicians, journalists, ...
