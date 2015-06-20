Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
INTERNATIONAL
Panama identified as tax shelter
The European Commission (EC) has devised a new action plan that is intended to prevent financial abuses through the erosion of tax bases applied to companies in 28 member states.To do this it has ...
GOVERNMENT
Revenues fall 4.5 percent
State revenue for the first two months of the year totaled $787.9 million, 4.5 percent less than the same period of the previous year and 3.5 percent less than what had been budgeted.Tax revenues, ...
POLITICS
Pension fund problems to be analyzed
The executive, through Minister of Health Javier Terrientes, asked the National Assembly yesterday for the withdrawal of a bill that sought to increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay ...
ECONOMY
Varela orders proposed gas tax increase returned to Cabinet
President Juan Carlos Varela ordered Minister of Health Francisco Javier Terrientes to withdraw a bill from the National Assembly that sought to increase the gas tax by five cents a liter to ...
POLITICS
Assembly to debate gasoline tax increase
The National Assembly is slated to debate a bill this week that will increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay for an increase to pensions for retirees.The bill was submitted by Minister ...
ECONOMY
Increase in gas tax rejected
A government proposal to increase the gas tax 5 cents per liter to fund an increase in pensions for retirees has been widely rejected.The Independent Movement for Panama (Movin') said the tax ...
ECONOMY
Increase in gas tax proposed to boost pensions
The cabinet Council Tuesday approved a 5-cent increase per liter in the gasoline tax to boost pensions for retirees.Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia confirmed yesterday that ...
GOVERNMENT
Commission approves hike in beer tax
The National Assembly's Commission of Economy and Finance passed today on first debate a proposed law to increase the tax on beer.The proposal passed with five votes in favor and four ...
