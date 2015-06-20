Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia

Tax

  • Compartir sharethis
  • Ver índice de temas

INTERNATIONAL /
Panama identified as tax shelter

Victoria Isabel Cardiel C., Roberto González Jiménez

The European Commission (EC) has devised a new action plan that is intended to prevent financial abuses through the erosion of tax bases applied to companies in 28 member states.To do this it has ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Revenues fall 4.5 percent

Roberto González Jiménez

State revenue for the first two months of the year totaled $787.9 million, 4.5 percent less than the same period of the previous year and 3.5 percent less than what had been budgeted.Tax revenues, ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Pension fund problems to be analyzed

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The executive, through Minister of Health Javier Terrientes, asked the National Assembly yesterday for the withdrawal of a bill that sought to increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay ...

+ info

ECONOMY /
Varela orders proposed gas tax increase returned to Cabinet

Angel López Guía

President Juan Carlos Varela ordered Minister of Health Francisco Javier Terrientes to withdraw a bill from the National Assembly that sought to increase the gas tax by five cents a liter to ...

+ info

POLITICS /
Assembly to debate gasoline tax increase

Aminta Bustamante

The National Assembly is slated to debate a bill this week that will increase the gasoline tax by 5 cents a liter to pay for an increase to pensions for retirees.The bill was submitted by Minister ...

+ info

ECONOMY /
Increase in gas tax rejected

Redacción de La Prensa

A government proposal to increase the gas tax 5 cents per liter to fund an increase in pensions for retirees has been widely rejected.The Independent Movement for Panama (Movin') said the tax ...

+ info

ECONOMY /
Increase in gas tax proposed to boost pensions

Roberto González Jiménez

The cabinet Council Tuesday approved a 5-cent increase per liter in the gasoline tax to boost pensions for retirees.Minister of Economy and Finance Dulcidio De La Guardia confirmed yesterday that ...

+ info

GOVERNMENT /
Commission approves hike in beer tax

Gustavo A. Aparicio O.

The National Assembly's Commission of Economy and Finance passed today on first debate a proposed law to increase the tax on beer.The proposal passed with five votes in favor and four ...

+ info

Ver más

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

encuesta

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo último en La Prensa

hecho ocurrido en 2014 Detienen a supuesto operador 'decisivo' en desaparición de 43 estudiantes en México

Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700.
Erick Uriel 'N', acusado de delincuencia organizada y secuestro, es uno de cinco individuos por los que las autoridades mexicanas ofrecían una recompensa de $80 mil 700. Tomada de @PoliciaFedMx

AFP | CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, México

Un hombre que habría tenido una participación "decisiva" en la desaparición en México de 43 estudiantes de una escuela de ...

Piden una salida a la 'crisis' Diputados de oposición denuncian 'conducta amenazante' del Ejecutivo

Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela.
Los diputados de oposición hicieron un llamado "a la cordura y la prudencia" del presidente Varela. LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Andrea Gallo

Diputados de los partidos opositores Revolucionario Democrático (PRD) y Cambio Democrático (CD) denunciaron lo que han ...

Líder histórico en victorias Gilberto Méndez sigue alargando su historia en el béisbol nacional

Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor.
Gilberto Méndez está en su temporada número 21 en el béisbol mayor. LA PRENSA/Archivo

Henry Cárdenas P.

Con su victoria número 109 y el ponche 800 en el béisbol nacional, líder histórico, el lanzador capitalino Gilberto Méndez ...