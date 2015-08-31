Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
TRANSPORTATION
/
State to spend $2 million to study acquisition of Mi Bus
The government has earmarked $2 million to study its proposed takeover of the Metro Bus from Mi Bus.The state has issued two contracts for the studies. The first contract, for legal advice, was ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Strike call divides bus drivers
A general strike Tuesday that has been called by the National Chamber of Transport (Canatra) has not been widely supported within the sector.A number of groups have announced they will not support ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Metro Bus drivers agree to arbitration
Metro Bus drivers have accepted the decision of arbitrators appointed by the Ministry of Labor and have returned to work.About 20 percent of the drivers went on strike this morning over a dispute ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Despite strike, Metro buses operating on schedule
A strike called by Metro bus drivers for today has had little effect, as about 80 percent of the drivers showed up for work.Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles said that the government had a ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
More pirate buses reported in Panama City
The number of "pirate" buses are increasing in Panama City, which users say is due to the poor service offered by the Metro Bus system.Recent statistics from the transit authority ATTT estimate ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Chepo transporters suspend strike
Informal drivers of the San Cristobal Cooperative of Chepo have suspended the strike that started earlier this morning.They suspended the strike after agreeing to meet with transit authority ATTT ...
TRANSPORTATION
/
Agency reports 183,000 fines handed out in first trimester
In the first four months of the year, the transit authority ATTT issued 183,750 violations.Parking violations were the most common, with 21,377 tickets issued, followed by speeding violations ...
PUBLIC SAFETY
/
Government to take measures to fight gangs, improve transportation
The government has announced that it has approved a series of measures to improve the transport sector and combat gang violence.The rules were agreed upon at a meeting among President Juan Carlos ...
