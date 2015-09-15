Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
CIVIL DEFENSE
/
Commission warns of geological problems in Condado del Rey
A special commission of experts from the University of Panama has warned about potential problems in Condado del Rey.The commission was formed to analyze the recent flooding in the capital. At a ...
HEALTH
/
Varela announces expansion of UP medical school
President Juan Carlos Varela announced the expansion of the University of Panama medical school today.Varela said that the enrollment will be increased from 200 students to 300. The expansion will ...
EDUCATION
/
UP students released
Five students from the University of Panama who were detained Tuesday for closing Via Transistmica have been ordered to check in with prosecutors every 15 days.Sources of the Public Ministry ...
EDUCATION
/
University suspends classes
Classes at the central campus of the University of Panama were suspended today due to a protest by some students.University General Secretary Miguel Angel Candanedo reported that the suspension ...
HEALTH
/
Doctors reject proposed changes to medical requirements
Doctors and representatives of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama (UP) yesterday rejected the draft bill amending the certification and re-certification regime for doctors, ...
EDUCATION
/
Council meets to discuss reinstating professor
The Academic Council of the University of Panama is meeting today to discuss the case of suspended professor Miguel Antonio Bernal.The meeting, however, began an hour and 15 minutes later than ...
EDUCATION
/
UP to provide information to auditors
Authorities of the University of Panama (UP) have informed the Comptroller General that the information requested by auditors in march is being collected and will be delivered through the office ...
EDUCATION
/
University upholds decision to suspend professor
The general secretariat of the University of Panama (UP) sent a note to the Faculty of Law and Political Science to notify it of a decision to uphold the suspension of Professor Miguel Antonio ...
EDUCATION
/
Rector asked to reconsider suspension
Students, teachers and administrators from the University of Panama from the group Movimiento Renovación Universitaria have asked Rector Gustavo García de Paredes to reconsider the five-year ...
EDUCATION
/
Gustavo García de Paredes to seek re-election as UP rector
University of Panama (UP) Rector Gustavo García de Paredes has confirmed that he will seek re-election when his term expires in 2014.He has held the position since 1994."At a meeting with ...
EDUCATION
/
UP to spend $98 million on San Miguelito, Clayton campuses
The University of Panama (UP) is planning to spend $98 million to build campuses in San Miguelito and Clayton.According to a statement of objections published on Panamacompra, the school will ...
