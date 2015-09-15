Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil Club La Prensa Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios Metro Por Metro

CIVIL DEFENSE /
Commission warns of geological problems in Condado del Rey

Urania Cecilia Molina

A special commission of experts from the University of Panama has warned about potential problems in Condado del Rey.The commission was formed to analyze the recent flooding in the capital. At a ...

HEALTH /
Varela announces expansion of UP medical school

Manuel Vega Loo

President Juan Carlos Varela announced the expansion of the University of Panama medical school today.Varela said that the enrollment will be increased from 200 students to 300. The expansion will ...

EDUCATION /
UP students released

Cinthia Almanza

Five students from the University of Panama who were detained Tuesday for closing Via Transistmica have been ordered to check in with prosecutors every 15 days.Sources of the Public Ministry ...

EDUCATION /
University suspends classes

Redacción de La Prensa

Classes at the central campus of the University of Panama were suspended today due to a protest by some students.University General Secretary Miguel Angel Candanedo reported that the suspension ...

HEALTH /
Doctors reject proposed changes to medical requirements

Urania Cecilia Molina

Doctors and representatives of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Panama (UP) yesterday rejected the draft bill amending the certification and re-certification regime for doctors, ...

EDUCATION /
Council meets to discuss reinstating professor

José González Pinilla / Rosalía Simmons

The Academic Council of the University of Panama is meeting today to discuss the case of suspended professor Miguel Antonio Bernal.The meeting, however, began an hour and 15 minutes later than ...

EDUCATION /
UP to provide information to auditors

José González Pinilla, Eduardo Mendoza

Authorities of the University of Panama (UP) have informed the Comptroller General that the information requested by auditors in march is being collected and will be delivered through the office ...

EDUCATION /
University upholds decision to suspend professor

Redacción de La Prensa

The general secretariat of the University of Panama (UP) sent a note to the Faculty of Law and Political Science to notify it of a decision to uphold the suspension of Professor Miguel Antonio ...

EDUCATION /
Rector asked to reconsider suspension

Redacción de La Prensa

Students, teachers and administrators from the University of Panama from the group Movimiento Renovación Universitaria have asked Rector Gustavo García de Paredes to reconsider the five-year ...

EDUCATION /
Gustavo García de Paredes to seek re-election as UP rector

Angel López Guía

University of Panama (UP) Rector Gustavo García de Paredes has confirmed that he will seek re-election when his term expires in 2014.He has held the position since 1994."At a meeting with ...

EDUCATION /
UP to spend $98 million on San Miguelito, Clayton campuses

Angel López Guía

The University of Panama (UP) is planning to spend $98 million to build campuses in San Miguelito and Clayton.According to a statement of objections published on Panamacompra, the school will ...

Por si te lo perdiste

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Ganaron la Serie Mundial de 2017 Trump recibe en la Casa Blanca a los campeones Astros de Houston

Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump.
Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. AFP

AP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

El presidente Donald Trump homenajeó este lunes a los Astros de Houston por su primer campeonato de la Serie Mundial, una ...

ASAMBLEA Yanibel Ábrego está 'secuestrada' por los intereses personales de Pedro Miguel González: Partido Panameñista

Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno
Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno

Redacción de La Prensa

La bancada del oficialista Partido Panameñista reaccionó al comunicado que leyó la diputada presidenta Yanibel Ábrego, en el ...

40 años de carrera La Ópera Met de Nueva York despide a un legendario director musical por abuso sexual

El director de orquesta James Levine. El director de orquesta James Levine.
El director de orquesta James Levine. AP

AFP | NUEVA YORK, Estados Unidos

La Ópera Metropolitana de Nueva York anunció este lunes 12 de marzo el despido del legendario director de orquesta James ...