Wiretaps

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Wiretapping victims seeking compensation

Eduardo Mendoza

Three of the six victims of the illegal government wiretaps allegedly ordered by former President Ricardo Martinelli have presented claims demanding compensation for the alleged violation of their ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Martinelli's lawyers present complaint against shield law

Juan Díaz

Lawyers for former President Ricardo Martinelli presented a complaint today before the Supreme Court against the so-called "shield law" that sets a deadline of two months to investigate members of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court opens investigation into wiretaps

Juan Manuel Díaz

This week, the Supreme Court will start its investigation into allegations that former President Ricardo Martinelli ordered the illegal surveillance of his political opponents while in ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Court opens case against Martinelli

Redacción de La Prensa

The plenum of the Supreme Court in a special session today opened a criminal case against former President Ricardo Martinelli for the illegal surveillance that was allegedly carried out by the ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Actions of prosecutors in wiretapping case questioned

Juan Manuel Díaz

Some of the victims of the illegal wiretaps conducted during the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli are questioning the actions of prosecutors handling the case.   University of ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Gustavo Pérez remains silent during interview

Olmedo Rodríguez, Getzalette Reyes

Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez today refused to answer questions during an interview with prosecutors over alleged illegal wiretaps carried out by the agency ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Pérez interviewed by prosecutors

Redacción de La Prensa

Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was transferred this morning from La Gran Joya Prison to the Office of the Auxiliary Public Prosecutor to continue an inspection ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
Special prosecutor to investigate wiretaps

Juan Manuel Díaz

The Public Ministry has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged illegal wiretaps conducted by the previous government.The prosecutor will be Ricardo Muñoz, who previously served ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
José Luis Varela to present criminal complaint over wiretaps

Juan Díaz

Panameñista Deputy Jose Luis Varela presented a complaint today against former President Ricardo Martinelli over illegal wiretaps during his administration.Varela attended a hearing today with ...

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS /
First complaint filed over wiretaps

PRD Deputy Zulay Rodríguez has presented a criminal complaint of illegal wiretaps of her and her husband during the last administration, judicial sources said.The source explained that it is the ...

La entrada al conjunto monumental tiene un costo de 10 dólares para nacionales y residentes, 15 dólares no residentes, 2 dólares niños y 5 los jubilados.
Gabriel Rodríguez - LP

RUMBO Al ANIVERSARIO 500 Marzo cultural en Panamá Viejo

Helkin Guevara

FISCALÍA INVESTIGA RED DE PAGOS ILEGALES Los Martinelli y su nexo con Blue Apple

Caso Blue Apple.
LA PRENSA

Carlos Alberto Vargas,Olmedo Rodríguez

POLÍTICA Zulay Rodríguez es abucheada en Congreso del PRD

Zulay Rodríguez acompañada de su equipo en el Congreso.
Tomada de Twitter @ZulayRL

José González Pinilla

BAHÍA DE PANAMÁ Autoridades investigan incidentes por derrames de químico y combustible

El servicio de suministro de combustible a los buques lo hacen barcazas. Las operaciones se realizan en el muelle o en el fondeadero de Balboa.
La Prensa/Jazmín Saldaña

Wilfredo Jordán

POLÉMICA Diputados responden a la advertencia del presidente Varela

Siguen las diferencias entre las bancadas políticas por el control de la Comisión de Credenciales.
Archivo

Aminta Bustamante

SUPUESTO DELITO DE EXTORSIÓN Víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera

Cinco víctimas de trata de personas denuncian a exfiscales de Herrera Vídeo

Olmedo Rodríguez,Kelly Garcés

Liga Inglesa Doblete de Silva acerca a Manchester City al título

David Silva se lució en la victoria del City. David Silva se lució en la victoria del City.
David Silva se lució en la victoria del City. AFP

AP | STOKE, Inglaterra

David Silva culminó dos brillantes jugadas colectivas y el Manchester City dio otro paso para conquistar el título de la Liga ...

Ganaron la Serie Mundial de 2017 Trump recibe en la Casa Blanca a los campeones Astros de Houston

Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump.
Los jugadores de los Astros se reunieron con el presidente Donald Trump. AFP

AP | WASHINGTON, Estados Unidos

El presidente Donald Trump homenajeó este lunes a los Astros de Houston por su primer campeonato de la Serie Mundial, una ...

ASAMBLEA Yanibel Ábrego está 'secuestrada' por los intereses personales de Pedro Miguel González: Partido Panameñista

Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno
Diputados de la bancada del Partido Panameñista en el pleno

Redacción de La Prensa

La bancada del oficialista Partido Panameñista reaccionó al comunicado que leyó la diputada presidenta Yanibel Ábrego, en el ...