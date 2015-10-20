Temas de hoy: Caja de Seguro Social Servicio Nacional de Migración Asamblea Nacional Blue Apple New Business Dulcidio De La Guardia PRD Colombia
Wiretapping victims seeking compensation
Three of the six victims of the illegal government wiretaps allegedly ordered by former President Ricardo Martinelli have presented claims demanding compensation for the alleged violation of their ...
Martinelli's lawyers present complaint against shield law
Lawyers for former President Ricardo Martinelli presented a complaint today before the Supreme Court against the so-called "shield law" that sets a deadline of two months to investigate members of ...
Court opens investigation into wiretaps
This week, the Supreme Court will start its investigation into allegations that former President Ricardo Martinelli ordered the illegal surveillance of his political opponents while in ...
Court opens case against Martinelli
The plenum of the Supreme Court in a special session today opened a criminal case against former President Ricardo Martinelli for the illegal surveillance that was allegedly carried out by the ...
Actions of prosecutors in wiretapping case questioned
Some of the victims of the illegal wiretaps conducted during the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli are questioning the actions of prosecutors handling the case. University of ...
Gustavo Pérez remains silent during interview
Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez today refused to answer questions during an interview with prosecutors over alleged illegal wiretaps carried out by the agency ...
Pérez interviewed by prosecutors
Former National Security Council Executive Secretary Gustavo Pérez was transferred this morning from La Gran Joya Prison to the Office of the Auxiliary Public Prosecutor to continue an inspection ...
Special prosecutor to investigate wiretaps
The Public Ministry has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged illegal wiretaps conducted by the previous government.The prosecutor will be Ricardo Muñoz, who previously served ...
José Luis Varela to present criminal complaint over wiretaps
Panameñista Deputy Jose Luis Varela presented a complaint today against former President Ricardo Martinelli over illegal wiretaps during his administration.Varela attended a hearing today with ...
First complaint filed over wiretaps
PRD Deputy Zulay Rodríguez has presented a criminal complaint of illegal wiretaps of her and her husband during the last administration, judicial sources said.The source explained that it is the ...
