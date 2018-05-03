What Remains of Edith Finch: the story behind every family

Behind each family history we can find a source of strength and a reminder that we are all important. This is what Chelsea Hash, art director of the videogame What Remains of Edith Finch, sees. The game is based on the history of the Finch clan, whose members believe they were haunted by a curse that condemned them to a premature death.

Edith Finch, the last current member of this lineage, moves to the old family mansion, located on the coast of Washington State, United States, to uncover the secrets of their past and thus try to save her future. "It's a game about stories. Not just stories but story tellers and what the stories they tell can reveal about them," says Hash to the video game, which this year won the Bafta Award for the best title of the year 2017.

How does it feel to have won the BAFTA for the Best Game of the year? Did you expect it?

It was entirely unexpected! We held out hopes for narrative and after that was passed, I was just glad we were up there. The other games in the category were obvious stand outs so it's been surreal to be acknowledged in this way.

How was the process of creating the game? Where did the idea come from? How long did it take you to shape the whole story and why did you decide to tell it that way?

What Remains of Edith Finch is not just an a narrative exploration game for players, but it was an exploration in the narrative design process. Ian Dallas was first inspired by a moment in his childhood, with a view of the continental shelf sloping out and away into the abyss while scuba diving. While not an autobiography, the story was inspired by the experience of growing up in the pacific northwest, but paired with the narrative structure and stylings of weird fiction and media like the Twilight Zone. While the tone and mood were clearly established from the beginning, the story evolved in every step of development. We established ambitious experiences that were inspired by unique game feel and visual style with a specific narrative thrust. It was essential that the mechanics, visuals and story elements complimented one another and we discarded many good ideas that didn't land.